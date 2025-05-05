The man is due in court.

The 44-year-old was arrested and charged following the recovery of £184,000 worth of cocaine and a low four-figure sum of cash.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A man has been arrested and charged following the recovery of more than £180,000 worth of drugs in Denny.

The 44-year-old is due in Falkirk Sherriff Court later today, after the cocaine - which has an estimated street value of around £184,000 - was recovered by Police on Friday, May 2.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition to the drugs, officers also recovered a low four-figure sum of cash.

Detective Inspector John Currie said: “This seizure highlights our ongoing efforts to disrupt drug supply and protect those in our communities affected by illegal drugs.

“The operation underlines our commitment to the Serious Organised Crime Taskforce and the country’s Serious Organised Crime Strategy.

"We work every day to protect the public by preventing drugs being circulated on our streets. This is vitally important in addressing the concerns of local people in the Forth Valley area.