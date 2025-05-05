Man charged after cocaine worth £184,000 recovered in Denny drugs bust
A man has been arrested and charged following the recovery of more than £180,000 worth of drugs in Denny.
The 44-year-old is due in Falkirk Sherriff Court later today, after the cocaine - which has an estimated street value of around £184,000 - was recovered by Police on Friday, May 2.
In addition to the drugs, officers also recovered a low four-figure sum of cash.
Detective Inspector John Currie said: “This seizure highlights our ongoing efforts to disrupt drug supply and protect those in our communities affected by illegal drugs.
“The operation underlines our commitment to the Serious Organised Crime Taskforce and the country’s Serious Organised Crime Strategy.
"We work every day to protect the public by preventing drugs being circulated on our streets. This is vitally important in addressing the concerns of local people in the Forth Valley area.
"Information and support from the public is vital to our work and I would encourage anyone with concerns about drug activity in their area to contact us via 101.”