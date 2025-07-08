Drugs recovered from both flats had an approximate total value of up to £40,155.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two men have been jailed after turning two Aberdeen flats into drug supply dens.

Dean Alford, 31, and Rory Morgan, 32, used the rented properties in Esslemont Avenue and Granton Place to traffic drugs including cocaine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In June last year police received intelligence that an organised crime group, which included Alford, was using the two flats to supply controlled drugs.

CCTV footage showed both men frequently coming and going to the flats.

During a police search of the first flat, Alford tried to flee while officers saw Morgan attempt to flush various items down a toilet.

Items recovered from both flats included a quantity of cash and drugs with an approximate total value of up to £40,155.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The pair used rented properties in Esslemont Avenue and Granton Place to traffic drugs. | Google

The pair were sentenced at the High Court in Inverness following a prosecution by the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service (COPFS) after admitting to being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs in June of last year.

Alford was jailed for five years and 219 days while Morgan will spend three years and four months behind bars.

Esslemont Avenue | Google

Moira Orr, who leads on Major Crime for the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service, said: “Dean Alford and Rory Morgan failed in their efforts to distribute significant quantities of illegal and harmful drugs.

“These men are now serving lengthy prison sentences thanks to an extensive police operation, working with COPFS, to investigate and dismantle a network of drug supply.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Drugs have a devastating impact on people, and this demonstrates our determination to getting these harmful substances out of our communities and holding those involved in their supply accountable.