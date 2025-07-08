Aberdeen crime: Pair who turned two city flats into drug supply dens jailed
Two men have been jailed after turning two Aberdeen flats into drug supply dens.
Dean Alford, 31, and Rory Morgan, 32, used the rented properties in Esslemont Avenue and Granton Place to traffic drugs including cocaine.
In June last year police received intelligence that an organised crime group, which included Alford, was using the two flats to supply controlled drugs.
CCTV footage showed both men frequently coming and going to the flats.
During a police search of the first flat, Alford tried to flee while officers saw Morgan attempt to flush various items down a toilet.
Items recovered from both flats included a quantity of cash and drugs with an approximate total value of up to £40,155.
The pair were sentenced at the High Court in Inverness following a prosecution by the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service (COPFS) after admitting to being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs in June of last year.
Alford was jailed for five years and 219 days while Morgan will spend three years and four months behind bars.
Moira Orr, who leads on Major Crime for the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service, said: “Dean Alford and Rory Morgan failed in their efforts to distribute significant quantities of illegal and harmful drugs.
“These men are now serving lengthy prison sentences thanks to an extensive police operation, working with COPFS, to investigate and dismantle a network of drug supply.
“Drugs have a devastating impact on people, and this demonstrates our determination to getting these harmful substances out of our communities and holding those involved in their supply accountable.
“With each case of this kind we can help reduce the harm that these drugs inflict on Scotland’s communities.”