Officers are appealing for information after an alleged disturbance on a flight arriving at a major Scottish airport.

Concerns were raised about a ‘disruptive passenger’ onboard a flight arriving at Glasgow International Airport from London Stansted.

Police were alerted to the incident at around 8.35pm on Thursday, July 10.

A 34-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection.

The flight landed at Glasgow Airport. | Glasgow Airport

He appeared at Paisley Sheriff Court on Friday, July 11.

Officers launch appeal for footage following flight disturbance

Sergeant Nick McGlynn said: “We’re appealing to any passengers who were onboard the flight and may have recorded the incident on their phones.

“If you have any footage, we’d ask you to get in touch with police.”

