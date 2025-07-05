Family of Scottish man who died following alleged stabbing say he will be ‘very much missed’

The man has now been named by police as Richard Lee,

The “devastated” family of a man who died following an alleged stabbing In Paisley have paid a touching tribute, saying he will be “very much missed”.

Police were called to a report of a man seriously injured on Greenock Road at around 2.35am on Thursday.

The man, who police have now named as Richard Lee, was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow where he died a short time later.

A 40-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the death, and appeared at Paisley Sheriff Court on Friday, police said.

The family of Mr Lee, who was 39, paid tribute to him in a statement released via Police Scotland.

They said: “The family are devastated, we all adored Richard. He will be very much missed.”

Officers asked anyone with information about the incident in the Renfrewshire town to contact them.

Detective Inspector Gordon Smith said: “Our thoughts remain with Richard’s family and friends.

“We are continuing to offer support and are keeping them updated with the progress of our investigation.