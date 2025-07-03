Paisley crime: Man, 40, arrested after man dies following 'serious assault' on street
A man has been arrested following the death of a man in Paisley in the early hours of Thursday morning.
At around 2.35am, police were called to a report of a man seriously assaulted on Greenock Road.
A 39-year-old man was then taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow.
However, he died a short time later. Officers have confirmed his family have been informed.
A 40-year-old man has now been arrested in connection with the death and enquiries are ongoing.
Greenock Road is closed between Mossvale Lane and Albion Street while police are conducting their enquiries.
People are being asked to avoid the area if possible.
Detective inspector Gordon Smith said: "Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who died at what is an extremely difficult time.
“Officers are offering support and keeping them updated with the progress of our investigation.
“Additional officers remain in the area and anyone with concerns or information can approach them or call 101."
Anyone with information should contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number 0341 of July 3.
Alternatively, information can be given anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.