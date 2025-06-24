Edinburgh crime: Police hunt underway after report of 'man with a knife' in Edinburgh
Police have launched a hunt after man was allegedly spotted wielding a knife in Edinburgh
Armed police were sent to an Edinburgh property on Monday after a report of a “man with a knife”.
Police attended Pennywell Gardens, in the West Pilton area of the city, around 8.05pm.
A large emergency response, including firearms officers, attended. A search was conducted at a property on the street.
There were no reports of any injuries. Police said the man left prior to their arrival.
Police Scotland said in a statement: “Enquiries are ongoing and officers are following a positive line of enquiry.”