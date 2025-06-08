Police hunt hit and run motorist after man left injured in Scottish town
Police are hunting a motorist after a 43-year-old man was struck by a car in East Lothian.
Detectives say the man was on Park Road, Port Seton, when he was struck by a silver older-style SUV, which then drove off.
The injured man was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment.
Detective Sergeant Garry Mauran said: "Our inquires are at an early stage to establish the exact circumstances surrounding this incident and trace the driver and the car involved.
“If you witnessed this take place or saw a silver car being driven erratically in the Port Seton area, please contact us."
Anyone in the area is being asked to check their dashcam or personal footage and contact police is it holds anything that may be relevant.