Police hunt hit and run motorist after man left injured in Scottish town

The crash happened in the early hours of Sunday

Police are hunting a motorist after a 43-year-old man was struck by a car in East Lothian.

Detectives say the man was on Park Road, Port Seton, when he was struck by a silver older-style SUV, which then drove off.

The injured man was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment.

Detective Sergeant Garry Mauran said: "Our inquires are at an early stage to establish the exact circumstances surrounding this incident and trace the driver and the car involved.

“If you witnessed this take place or saw a silver car being driven erratically in the Port Seton area, please contact us."