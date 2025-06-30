Police received a report of an injured man on Saturday.

A man has been charged in connection with an “attempted murder” and “disturbance” in East Ayrshire.

Police received a report of an injured 55-year-old man in Cross Street, Galston, at about 8.05am on Saturday.

He was taken to hospital for treatment

Armed police went to the property where they said there was a “disturbance”.

Officers said a 33-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the incidents.