Ayrshire crime: Man, 33, charged over alleged ‘attempted murder’, say Police Scotland
Police received a report of an injured man on Saturday.
A man has been charged in connection with an “attempted murder” and “disturbance” in East Ayrshire.
Police received a report of an injured 55-year-old man in Cross Street, Galston, at about 8.05am on Saturday.
He was taken to hospital for treatment
Armed police went to the property where they said there was a “disturbance”.
Officers said a 33-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the incidents.
He is expected to appear in court in due course.