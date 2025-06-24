Glasgow crime: Man rushed to hospital after being hit by car in ‘targeted attack’ on Glasgow street
A man was hit by a car on a busy Glasgow road in what police believe to be a “targeted incident”.
Police were called to a report of a “disturbance” involving three vehicles and a male pedestrian on Ashgill Road, Glasgow, at around 6.55pm on Monday.
According to police, the 22-year-old male pedestrian who was hit by a car was rushed to Glasgow Royal Infirmary for treatment.
Officers said they believe it to be a “targeted incident” and said that there is no wider threat to the public.
Extensive investigations are underway to establish the circumstances and a police presence will remain in the area, the force said.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 quoting reference 2779 of June 23, 2025.