Glasgow crime: Man rushed to hospital after being hit by car in ‘targeted attack’ on Glasgow street

Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart

Live Editor

Published 24th Jun 2025, 09:19 BST
A man has been taken to hospital after he was struck by a car in what police believe was a “targeted” incident.

A man was hit by a car on a busy Glasgow road in what police believe to be a “targeted incident”.

Police were called to a report of a “disturbance” involving three vehicles and a male pedestrian on Ashgill Road, Glasgow, at around 6.55pm on Monday.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

According to police, the 22-year-old male pedestrian who was hit by a car was rushed to Glasgow Royal Infirmary for treatment.

A man has been taken to hospital after he was struck by a car in what police believe was a “targeted” incident.placeholder image
A man has been taken to hospital after he was struck by a car in what police believe was a “targeted” incident. | John Devlin

Officers said they believe it to be a “targeted incident” and said that there is no wider threat to the public.

Extensive investigations are underway to establish the circumstances and a police presence will remain in the area, the force said.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 quoting reference 2779 of June 23, 2025.

Related topics:GlasgowPoliceInvestigationsScotland
Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice