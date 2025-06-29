Police Scotland 'at breaking point' as scale of officer stress and mental health 'crisis' revealed

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police officers in Scotland are “at breaking point” after figures revealed stress absences have soared by more than 50 per cent - amid warnings of a “growing mental health crisis” within the force.

SNP ministers have been blamed for years of “mismanagement and neglect” of police officers after the rise in the number of absences between 2021 and 2024 was laid bare.

Police Scotland is bracing for a mental health ‘crisis’. PIC: JOHN DEVLIN

The data from Police Scotland shows the number of police officers absent from work due to anxiety, depression, stress or post-traumatic stress has risen by 52 per cent over the period.

Police Scotland has pointed to a “new HR structure with increased resources within our health and wellbeing team”.

Scottish Labour warned a mental health “crisis” was unfolding within Police Scotland and called for the SNP Government to address the mounting pressures facing officers.

The Scottish Government has highlighted “a record £1.6 billion for policing” in this year's budget and stressed more new recruits were taken on last year than at any point since 2013.

The data, obtained by Scottish Labour through Freedom of Information legislation, shows the number of officers absent for anxiety, depression, post-traumatic stress, and stress has risen from 814 in 2021, to 1,024 in 2022, 1,102 in 2023 and 1,236 in 2024 - an increase of 52 per cent over the period.

Scottish Labour justice spokesperson Pauline McNeill said: “It’s clear police in Scotland are at breaking point after years of SNP mismanagement and neglect.

Labour MSP Pauline McNeill | Getty Images

“We owe it to police officers to ensure they have the support they need while they work to keep our communities safe, but it’s clear that is not the case under the SNP.

“The SNP has let police officer numbers collapse over the last five years, piling pressure on remaining officers and threatening to undermine public safety. The SNP must wake up to this growing mental health crisis and work with Police Scotland to support officers struggling with stress, trauma or poor mental health.”

Ms McNeill added: “Dealing with this crisis is vital to keeping police officers in work and on duty at a time when we need visible officers in communities. Police officers cannot keep bearing the brunt of SNP failure – more must be done to support police and the vital work they do.”

The revelation comes after separate figures showed Police Scotland’s spending on overtime increased from £14 million in 2020/21 to almost £37m in 2021/22 before peaking at nearly £43m in 2022/23. The overtime spending dropped to £25m last year.

David Kennedy, general secretary of the Scottish Police Federation, the union representing rank-and-file officers in Scotland, told a national newspaper “we don’t have enough officers to police safely”.

David Kennedy, general secretary of the Scottish Police Federation | PA

He said: “They are being called out on rest days. It’s having a detrimental effect on the well-being of officers who are already exhausted.”

A Scottish Police Federation report published in March found officers were suffering burnout, working in “desperate and dreary” conditions, and frequently seeing rest days cancelled.

The survey also found officers complaining about poor morale, dwindling resources and a lack of support in dealing with work-related stress.

Deputy Chief Constable Alan Speirs said: "The health and welfare of our officers and staff remains one of Police Scotland's highest priorities, with enhanced provisions from both our employee assistance and your well-being matters programmes.

“This will be further enhanced through the implementation of our new HR structure with increased resources within our health and well-being team. We also have a range of mechanisms in place to support our employees who are absent from work for any reason.

“We continue to work with our occupational health provider to support police officers and staff in their journey back to health and, subsequently, to work.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “Police officers and staff do a challenging job and we have welcomed the Chief Constable’s commitment to workforce wellbeing.

“Staff and officers can access a range of services to support their physical and mental well-being. This includes access to a 24/7 employee assistance programme and direct access to occupational health services.