Teenagers threaten to kick woman's 'baby in the head' and steal her dog in street attack

Police are hunting three teenage boys over the attack in which they threatened a woman and her baby.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A gang of teenagers are being hunted by police after threatening a woman who was walking her baby in Elgin.

Three teenage boys, aged about 13, are alleged to have approached the woman in the Linkwood Burn area around 5pm on Tuesday, June 24.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The teenagers threatened to kick the woman's baby and steal her dog. | Police Scotland

The teenagers approached the woman, who was walking her baby and dog at the time, and threatened to assault her and “kick her baby in the head”.

They also threatened to take the woman’s dog, police said.

The woman was walking on a path adjacent to Linkwood Burn and was approached at the bottom of Dove Avenue when the incident happened.

Police said the incident had caused the woman distress.

She was able to flee, with the group of boys then moving to the wooded area next to Linkwood Burn.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The three teenagers have been described as wearing dark clothing. Two of them had dark hair and the other had fairer hair.