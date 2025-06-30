Teenagers threaten to kick woman's 'baby in the head' and steal her dog in street attack
A gang of teenagers are being hunted by police after threatening a woman who was walking her baby in Elgin.
Three teenage boys, aged about 13, are alleged to have approached the woman in the Linkwood Burn area around 5pm on Tuesday, June 24.
The teenagers approached the woman, who was walking her baby and dog at the time, and threatened to assault her and “kick her baby in the head”.
They also threatened to take the woman’s dog, police said.
The woman was walking on a path adjacent to Linkwood Burn and was approached at the bottom of Dove Avenue when the incident happened.
Police said the incident had caused the woman distress.
She was able to flee, with the group of boys then moving to the wooded area next to Linkwood Burn.
The three teenagers have been described as wearing dark clothing. Two of them had dark hair and the other had fairer hair.
A Police Scotland statement said: “If anyone who lives in the areas can assist identify the three males, may have CCTV or recording doorbell footage that would assist identify these youths, please contact Police Scotland via 101, or report anonymously via Crimestoppers 0800555111, quoting reference PS-20250624-2892.”