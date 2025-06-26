The two-month-old child was taken to Royal Aberdeen Children's Hospital with injuries.

A man has been arrested in connection with the death of a two-month-old boy in Aberdeen.

Police were made aware of an injured baby at Royal Aberdeen Children's Hospital around 12.30am on Wednesday, June 11. The infant died a short time later.

The Scotsman understands the boy did not suffer the injuries inside the hospital.

An investigation was launched into the incident to establish the full circumstances, with police treating the death as “unexplained”.

Police have now confirmed a 32-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the child's death.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 12.30am on Wednesday, June 11, 2025, we were made aware of an injured two-month-old baby boy who had been taken to Royal Aberdeen Children’s Hospital.