Aberdeen crime: Man, 32, arrested after death of two-month-old baby in Aberdeen, say Police Scotland

Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart

Live Editor

Published 26th Jun 2025, 10:26 BST
The two-month-old child was taken to Royal Aberdeen Children's Hospital with injuries.

A man has been arrested in connection with the death of a two-month-old boy in Aberdeen.

Police were made aware of an injured baby at Royal Aberdeen Children's Hospital around 12.30am on Wednesday, June 11. The infant died a short time later.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Scotsman understands the boy did not suffer the injuries inside the hospital.

An investigation was launched into the incident to establish the full circumstances, with police treating the death as “unexplained”.

An investigation has been launched into the "unexplained" death of a two-month-old boy.placeholder image
An investigation has been launched into the "unexplained" death of a two-month-old boy.

Police have now confirmed a 32-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the child's death.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 12.30am on Wednesday, June 11, 2025, we were made aware of an injured two-month-old baby boy who had been taken to Royal Aberdeen Children’s Hospital.

“He died a short time later. A 32-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the death and released pending further enquiries.”

Related topics:PoliceAberdeenPolice ScotlandEmergency response
Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice