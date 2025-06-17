Death of two-month-old baby in Aberdeen ‘unexplained’, say Police Scotland as investigation launched

Detectives have launched an investigation into the "unexplained" death of a baby in Aberdeen.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A police investigation is underway following the “unexplained” death of a two-month-old boy.

Officers were made aware of an injured baby at Royal Aberdeen Children's Hospital around 12.30am on Wednesday, June 11. The infant died a short time later.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Scotsman understands the boy did not suffer the injuries inside the hospital.

An investigation has been launched into the "unexplained" death of a two-month-old boy.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 12.30am on Wednesday, June 11, 2025, we were made aware of an injured two-month-old baby boy who had been taken to Royal Aberdeen Children's Hospital.

“He died a short time later. His family is aware.

“The death is being treated as unexplained and enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.