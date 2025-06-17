Death of two-month-old baby in Aberdeen ‘unexplained’, say Police Scotland as investigation launched
A police investigation is underway following the “unexplained” death of a two-month-old boy.
Officers were made aware of an injured baby at Royal Aberdeen Children's Hospital around 12.30am on Wednesday, June 11. The infant died a short time later.
The Scotsman understands the boy did not suffer the injuries inside the hospital.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 12.30am on Wednesday, June 11, 2025, we were made aware of an injured two-month-old baby boy who had been taken to Royal Aberdeen Children's Hospital.
“He died a short time later. His family is aware.
“The death is being treated as unexplained and enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.
“A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal in due course.”
