Broadcaster says name has been 'dragged through mud' amid allegations

Kaye Adams describes recent weeks as ‘most distressing’ of her career

The veteran broadcaster Kaye Adams says her name has been “dragged through the mud” after she was taken off her BBC Scotland radio programme.

The presenter and journalist, who also appears on ITV's Loose Women, was taken off air from her morning radio programme earlier this month.

It has been reported the decision was made following a complaint about her behaviour, though the BBC has not confirmed the reason.

The 62 year-old said the corporation has not provided her with any details of the allegations made against her, and said she had been “inundated” with support from wellwishers since the allegations first emerged.

A statement was released on her behalf, saying: “After three of the most distressing weeks of my professional life and seeing my previously untarnished name publicly dragged through the mud, BBC Scotland has still not provided me with any details of the allegations which have been made against me.”

Ms Adams said that an incident on 8 October where she is alleged to have "stormed out” of a meeting that was taking place “categorically did not happen.”

She continued: “There was certainly no shouting on my part; it's not my style.”

The alleged incident is reported to have taken during a debriefing session at BBC Scotland attended by Ms Adams, the newly appointed BBC Scotland head of radio, Victoria Easton Riley, and other members of staff.

In the statement, Ms Adams went on: “I have been inundated with messages of support from people who I have dealt with both personally and professionally over the decades, and I thank them from the bottom of my heart.”

The investigation into Ms Adams was reportedly launched as part of the broadcaster's Call It Out scheme, which enables staff to challenge poor behaviour in the workplace.

The initiative was rolled out in response to an independent report into workplace culture in the corporation, which found a small number of stars and managers “behave unacceptably,” with senior management bosses often failing to tackle them.

The BBC's board had commissioned the report in the wake of the scandal surrounding Huw Edwards, the former senior news presenter admitted offences involving child abuse images last year.

Later in July, several members of staff at the BBC were sacked following revelations about abuses of power at the BBC.

Ms Adams, a former STV journalist, also worked as a regular panellist on Channel 5's daily morning show The Wright Stuff.

She joined BBC Scotland in 2010 and is also a regular panellist on ITV's long-running daytime series, Loose Women. She also hosts an independently-produced podcast called How To Be 60.

Ms Adams last hosted her three-hour BBC Radio Scotland phone-in show on 6 October. Other broadcasters including Stephen Jardine and Connie McLaughlin have since hosted the programme in her absence.

She also appeared on the BBC One dancing programme Strictly Come Dancing in 2022 and was a contestant on the third series of the BBC show Celebrity Masterchef.