BAFTA Scotland Awards 2025 Nominees: Here are all the shortlists for the film and TV awards - led by The Outrun
The BAFTA Scotland Awards nominations have been announced, with a film largely set in the Orkney Isles leading the way with four nods.
The Outrun stars Saoirse Ronan as a woman who returns home to the islands after her life spirals out of control in London and is up for best actress, writer, director and feature film awards.
Meanwhile drama Lockerbie: A Search for Truth, starring Colin Firth, is the most lauded television programme with three nominations.
Nominations for the 13 competitive categories were determined through a combination of membership voting and dedicated juries comprised of industry professionals with relevant craft expertise.
The BAFTA Special Award, one of the academy’s highest honours recognising an outstanding contribution to film, games or television, will be presented at the BAFTA Scotland Awards ceremony with the recipient to be announced later this month.
Dani Carlaw, Chair of BAFTA Scotland, said: “Congratulations to this year’s BAFTA Scotland nominees. This remarkable line-up is a true celebration of Scotland’s world-class creative talent, showcasing bold storytelling, extraordinary craft, and powerful voices shaping our screen culture today.”
The winners of the BAFTA Scotland Awards will be revealed at a star-studded ceremony in Glasgow on Sunday, November 16 , hosted by Edith Bowman.
Coverage will be available on BAFTA’s YouTube channel, and a highlights programme will also broadcast on BBC Scotland and BBC One Scotland on Wednesday, November 19.
The full nominations are as follows.
ACTOR FILM/TELEVISION
- DAVID TENNANT Rivals
- JAMES MCARDLE Four Mothers
- JAMES MCAVOY Speak No Evil
- NCUTI GATWA Doctor Who
- PETER CAPALDI Plaything (Black Mirror)
- RUARIDH MOLLICA Sebastian
ACTRESS FILM/TELEVISION
- ANNA PRÓCHNIAK The Tattooist of Auschwitz
- CATHERINE MCCORMACK Lockerbie: A Search for Truth
- IZUKA HOYLE Big Boys
- KAREN GILLAN Douglas Is Cancelled
- SAOIRSE RONAN The Outrun
- TILDA SWINTON The End
DIRECTOR FACTUAL
- ANNE-CLAIRE PILLEY Lena Zavaroni: The Forgotten Child Star
- JACK COCKER From Roger Moore With Love
- MATT PINDER The Hunt for Peter Tobin
- SUZANNE RAES Where Dragons Live
DIRECTOR FICTION
- JOHNNY ALLAN The Devil’s Hour
- NIALL MACCORMICK Rebus
- NORA FINGSCHEIDT The Outrun
- ROBERT MCKILLOP Ludwig
ENTERTAINMENT
- THE ALL STAR EUROS SKETCH SHOW Production Team – The Comedy Unit/BBC Scotland
- BURNS NIGHT 2025 Production Team – BBC Scotland
- UP LATE WITH NICOLA BENEDETTI Production Team – IWC Media/Sky Arts
FACTUAL ENTERTAINMENT
- ALL ABOARD! SCOTLAND’S POSHEST TRAIN George Scott, Scott Given, Dave Donald -14th Floor Productions/Channel 4
- DESIGNING THE HEBRIDES Production Team – DSP/BBC Scotland
- LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION Production Team – IWC Media/Channel 4
- SCOTLAND’S HOME OF THE YEAR Production Team – IWC Media/BBC Scotland
FACTUAL SERIES
- HIGHLAND COPS Vari Innes, Mick McAvoy, David McConnell, Lewis Dodds, Eilidh Hart – Firecrest Films/BBC Scotland
- THE HUNT FOR PETER TOBIN Iain Scollay, Mick McAvoy, Matt Pinder, Kate Reid, Audrey McColligan, Michelle Paterson – Firecrest Films/BBC Scotland
- INSIDE BARLINNIE Production Team – Friel Kean Films/BBC Scotland
FEATURE FILM
- ON FALLING Laura Carreira, Jack Thomas-O’Brien
- THE OUTRUN Nora Fingscheidt, Amy Liptrot, Sarah Brocklehurst, Dominic Norris, Jack Lowden, Saoirse Ronan
- TUMMY MONSTER Ciaran Lyons, Beth Allan, David Liddell, William Aikman, Chris Lyons, Jen Stewart
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
- HUNTING THE WHISKY BANDITS (DISCLOSURE) Samantha Poling, Liam McDougall, Anton Ferrie, Carla Basu, Shelley Jofre - BBC Scotland/BBC One
- KIDS ON THE PSYCHIATRIC WARD (DISCLOSURE) Production Team - BBC Scotland/BBC One
- SALMOND AND STURGEON: A TROUBLED UNION Mick McAvoy, Iain Scollay, Barry Ronan, Claudia Massie, Naomi Buchanan, Noel Nelis – Firecrest Films/BBC Scotland
SHORT FILM & ANIMATION
- THE FLOWERS STAND SILENTLY, WITNESSING Production Team
- MY DAD AND THE VOLCANO Gavin Reid, Brendan Swift
- PATERNAL ADVICE Lisa Clarkson, Alex Polunin
- SEEKING Production Team
SINGLE DOCUMENTARY
- FROM ROGER MOORE WITH LOVE Jack Cocker, Karen Steyn, Janet Lee, Noel Nelis - WhyNow Studios/BBC Two
- IMAGINE... THE ACADEMY OF ARMANDO Tanya Hudson, Catherine Abbott, Alan Yentob, Lindsey Hanlon, Daniel Taylor, Frances Kilgour – BBC Studios/BBC One
- LENA ZAVARONI: THE FORGOTTEN CHILD STAR Production Team – Specky Productions/BBC Scotland
TELEVISION SCRIPTED
- AN T-EILEAN/THE ISLAND Arabella Page Croft, Nicole Fitzpatrick, Nicholas Osborne, Patsi Mackenzie, Kieran Parker, Tom Sullivan – Black Camel Pictures/BBC Alba
- LOCKERBIE: A SEARCH FOR TRUTH Production Team – Carnival Films/Sky Atlantic
- THE TATTOOIST OF AUSCHWITZ Jacquelin Perske, Claire Mundell, Tali Shalom Ezer, Brian Donovan - Synchronicity Films, Sky Studios, All3Media International/Sky Atlantic
WRITER FILM/TELEVISION in partnership with Screen Scotland
- AMY LIPTROT, NORA FINGSCHEIDT The Outrun
- DAVID HARROWER Lockerbie: A Search for Truth
- GREGORY BURKE Rebus
- LAURA CARREIRA On Falling
AUDIENCE AWARD in partnership with Screen Scotland
- ASHLEY JENSEN Shetland
- GARY LAMONT Rivals
- KIRAN SONIA SAWAR Slow Horses
- NCUTI GATWA Doctor Who
- RICHARD RANKIN Rebus
- SHELI MCCOY (SABRE) Gladiators
