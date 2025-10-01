The Outrun leads the list of scottish Bafta nominees - with four nods. | Contributed

And the nominees are...

The BAFTA Scotland Awards nominations have been announced, with a film largely set in the Orkney Isles leading the way with four nods.

The Outrun stars Saoirse Ronan as a woman who returns home to the islands after her life spirals out of control in London and is up for best actress, writer, director and feature film awards.

Meanwhile drama Lockerbie: A Search for Truth, starring Colin Firth, is the most lauded television programme with three nominations.

Nominations for the 13 competitive categories were determined through a combination of membership voting and dedicated juries comprised of industry professionals with relevant craft expertise.

The BAFTA Special Award, one of the academy’s highest honours recognising an outstanding contribution to film, games or television, will be presented at the BAFTA Scotland Awards ceremony with the recipient to be announced later this month.

Dani Carlaw, Chair of BAFTA Scotland, said: “Congratulations to this year’s BAFTA Scotland nominees. This remarkable line-up is a true celebration of Scotland’s world-class creative talent, showcasing bold storytelling, extraordinary craft, and powerful voices shaping our screen culture today.”

The winners of the BAFTA Scotland Awards will be revealed at a star-studded ceremony in Glasgow on Sunday, November 16 , hosted by Edith Bowman.

Coverage will be available on BAFTA’s YouTube channel, and a highlights programme will also broadcast on BBC Scotland and BBC One Scotland on Wednesday, November 19.

The full nominations are as follows.

ACTOR FILM/TELEVISION

DAVID TENNANT Rivals

JAMES MCARDLE Four Mothers

JAMES MCAVOY Speak No Evil

NCUTI GATWA Doctor Who

PETER CAPALDI Plaything (Black Mirror)

RUARIDH MOLLICA Sebastian

ACTRESS FILM/TELEVISION

ANNA PRÓCHNIAK The Tattooist of Auschwitz

CATHERINE MCCORMACK Lockerbie: A Search for Truth

IZUKA HOYLE Big Boys

KAREN GILLAN Douglas Is Cancelled

SAOIRSE RONAN The Outrun

TILDA SWINTON The End

DIRECTOR FACTUAL

ANNE-CLAIRE PILLEY Lena Zavaroni: The Forgotten Child Star

JACK COCKER From Roger Moore With Love

MATT PINDER The Hunt for Peter Tobin

SUZANNE RAES Where Dragons Live

DIRECTOR FICTION

JOHNNY ALLAN The Devil’s Hour

NIALL MACCORMICK Rebus

NORA FINGSCHEIDT The Outrun

ROBERT MCKILLOP Ludwig

ENTERTAINMENT

THE ALL STAR EUROS SKETCH SHOW Production Team – The Comedy Unit/BBC Scotland

BURNS NIGHT 2025 Production Team – BBC Scotland

UP LATE WITH NICOLA BENEDETTI Production Team – IWC Media/Sky Arts

FACTUAL ENTERTAINMENT

ALL ABOARD! SCOTLAND’S POSHEST TRAIN George Scott, Scott Given, Dave Donald -14th Floor Productions/Channel 4

DESIGNING THE HEBRIDES Production Team – DSP/BBC Scotland

LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION Production Team – IWC Media/Channel 4

SCOTLAND’S HOME OF THE YEAR Production Team – IWC Media/BBC Scotland

FACTUAL SERIES

HIGHLAND COPS Vari Innes, Mick McAvoy, David McConnell, Lewis Dodds, Eilidh Hart – Firecrest Films/BBC Scotland

THE HUNT FOR PETER TOBIN Iain Scollay, Mick McAvoy, Matt Pinder, Kate Reid, Audrey McColligan, Michelle Paterson – Firecrest Films/BBC Scotland

INSIDE BARLINNIE Production Team – Friel Kean Films/BBC Scotland

FEATURE FILM

ON FALLING Laura Carreira, Jack Thomas-O’Brien

THE OUTRUN Nora Fingscheidt, Amy Liptrot, Sarah Brocklehurst, Dominic Norris, Jack Lowden, Saoirse Ronan

TUMMY MONSTER Ciaran Lyons, Beth Allan, David Liddell, William Aikman, Chris Lyons, Jen Stewart

NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS

HUNTING THE WHISKY BANDITS (DISCLOSURE) Samantha Poling, Liam McDougall, Anton Ferrie, Carla Basu, Shelley Jofre - BBC Scotland/BBC One

KIDS ON THE PSYCHIATRIC WARD (DISCLOSURE) Production Team - BBC Scotland/BBC One

SALMOND AND STURGEON: A TROUBLED UNION Mick McAvoy, Iain Scollay, Barry Ronan, Claudia Massie, Naomi Buchanan, Noel Nelis – Firecrest Films/BBC Scotland

SHORT FILM & ANIMATION

THE FLOWERS STAND SILENTLY, WITNESSING Production Team

MY DAD AND THE VOLCANO Gavin Reid, Brendan Swift

PATERNAL ADVICE Lisa Clarkson, Alex Polunin

SEEKING Production Team

SINGLE DOCUMENTARY

FROM ROGER MOORE WITH LOVE Jack Cocker, Karen Steyn, Janet Lee, Noel Nelis - WhyNow Studios/BBC Two

IMAGINE... THE ACADEMY OF ARMANDO Tanya Hudson, Catherine Abbott, Alan Yentob, Lindsey Hanlon, Daniel Taylor, Frances Kilgour – BBC Studios/BBC One

LENA ZAVARONI: THE FORGOTTEN CHILD STAR Production Team – Specky Productions/BBC Scotland

TELEVISION SCRIPTED

AN T-EILEAN/THE ISLAND Arabella Page Croft, Nicole Fitzpatrick, Nicholas Osborne, Patsi Mackenzie, Kieran Parker, Tom Sullivan – Black Camel Pictures/BBC Alba

LOCKERBIE: A SEARCH FOR TRUTH Production Team – Carnival Films/Sky Atlantic

THE TATTOOIST OF AUSCHWITZ Jacquelin Perske, Claire Mundell, Tali Shalom Ezer, Brian Donovan - Synchronicity Films, Sky Studios, All3Media International/Sky Atlantic

WRITER FILM/TELEVISION in partnership with Screen Scotland

AMY LIPTROT, NORA FINGSCHEIDT The Outrun

DAVID HARROWER Lockerbie: A Search for Truth

GREGORY BURKE Rebus

LAURA CARREIRA On Falling

AUDIENCE AWARD in partnership with Screen Scotland

ASHLEY JENSEN Shetland

GARY LAMONT Rivals

KIRAN SONIA SAWAR Slow Horses

NCUTI GATWA Doctor Who

RICHARD RANKIN Rebus

SHELI MCCOY (SABRE) Gladiators