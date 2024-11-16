MSPs call for u-turn on decision to axe local radio shows dubbed 'backbone of communities'

The locally-produced shows would be replaced by Edinburgh-based Boogie in the Morning

MSPs have written to radio bosses to demand a u-turn over plans to replace local radio programmes across Scotland with a single show recorded in Edinburgh.

Seven politicians have penned a letter to Yvonne Bauer, chief executive of Bauer Radio, warning that cuts to shows produced by local radio stations across Aberdeen, Dundee, Inverness and beyond would erode communities.

The decision, announced earlier this week, will mean that from January, listeners across Scotland will now have Edinburgh-based “Boogie in the Morning” broadcast across local stations including MFR, Northsound 1 and Tay FM. The show will replace a network of locally-produced breakfast shows established in the 1970s and 80s.

The Edinburgh show is currently broadcast on Forth 1.

Jackie Dunbar, MSP for Aberdeen Donside, Joe FitzPatrick, MSP for Dundee City West, Gillian Martin, MSP for Aberdeenshire East, Audrey Nicoll, MSP for Aberdeen South and North Kincardine, Shona Robison, MSP for Dundee City East, Emma Roddick, MSP for Highlands and Islands and Kevin Stewart, MSP for Aberdeen Central, said the local programmes were “the backbone of local communities”.

In their letter, the MSPs said: “For decades these local radio stations have been the backbone of local communities – helping people feel connected in an increasingly online world and covering the issues that matter to them.

“These locally produced morning shows provide insights and distinctive programming that will be difficult to replicate elsewhere, and are hugely valued by the communities that listen to them.

“We therefore request an urgent meeting with you to discuss this and call on you to rethink this decision.

“To undervalue local news outlets is to overlook the communities they speak to, and we strongly encourage you not to do so.

“We are also gravely concerned that there is now a risk of job losses and would appreciate clarity on the impact this will have on those employed by Bauer in Aberdeen, Dundee, Inverness and beyond.”

Earlier this week, Bauer announced the changes, saying it was “delighted” to bring the Edinburgh based show to more Scottish listeners.

Victoria Easton-Riley, content director for Hits Radio Portfolio in Scotland, said: “Audiences across Scotland love Boogie and Arlene. Their Saturday show is hugely popular and is Scotland’s most listened to weekend radio show.