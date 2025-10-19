BBC radio presenter Kaye Adams taken off air following complaint

The Loose Women panellist is reportedly being investigated after an internal complaint at the BBC.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

BBC radio presenter Kaye Adams has been taken off the air following a complaint about her behaviour.

Ms Adams has been removed from the Mornings with Kaye Adams show on BBC Radio Scotland and an investigation into her behaviour has been launched.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The BBC Scotland press office said: “We would not comment on individuals. If any complaints or concerns are raised we have robust internal processes in place to manage these.”

Kaye Adams, TV presenter and ambassador for the Stroke Association.

A spokesman for Ms Adams added that no complaints had been presented to her by the BBC.

Monday’s Mornings programme will now be presented by Connie McLaughlin, but Ms Adams has not permanently left the BBC.

The BBC launched its Call It Out scheme earlier this year to help staff challenge poor behaviour in the workplace. This was in response to an independent report into workplace culture at the corporation which found some stars and managers “behave unacceptably”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Adams joined BBC Radio Scotland in 2010 to host a daily phone-in programme Call Kaye until 2015.