BBC radio presenter Kaye Adams taken off air following complaint
BBC radio presenter Kaye Adams has been taken off the air following a complaint about her behaviour.
Ms Adams has been removed from the Mornings with Kaye Adams show on BBC Radio Scotland and an investigation into her behaviour has been launched.
The BBC Scotland press office said: “We would not comment on individuals. If any complaints or concerns are raised we have robust internal processes in place to manage these.”
A spokesman for Ms Adams added that no complaints had been presented to her by the BBC.
Monday’s Mornings programme will now be presented by Connie McLaughlin, but Ms Adams has not permanently left the BBC.
The BBC launched its Call It Out scheme earlier this year to help staff challenge poor behaviour in the workplace. This was in response to an independent report into workplace culture at the corporation which found some stars and managers “behave unacceptably”.
Ms Adams joined BBC Radio Scotland in 2010 to host a daily phone-in programme Call Kaye until 2015.
Since then she is one of the hosts of the Mornings programme and is a regular panellist on ITV Loose Women. She previously starred on Strictly Come Dancing in 2022.
