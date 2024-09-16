Huw Edwards: Sentence for ex-BBC presenter over child abuse image charges revealed

Huw Edwards had admitted to three charges of “making” indecent photographs after he was sent 41 illegal images by convicted paedophile Alex Williams over WhatsApp

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former BBC presenter Huw Edwards has been sentenced at Westminster Magistrates’ Court to six months’ imprisonment suspended for two years after admitting accessing indecent images of children.

Edwards told a convicted paedophile “go on” when asked if he wanted “naughty pics and vids” of somebody described as young, the court had heard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Westminster Magistrates’ Court heard the 63-year-old was “truly sorry” for how he had “damaged his family and his loved ones”, and for committing the offences.

A mugshot of former BBC broadcaster Huw Edwards who has been sentenced at Westminster Magistrates' Court in London, to six months' imprisonment suspended for two years after admitting accessing indecent images of children. Picture: Metropolitan Police/PA Wire | PA

Edwards sent hundreds of pounds to a convicted paedophile after they sent him pornographic images, the court was told.

The veteran broadcaster previously admitted three charges of “making” indecent photographs after he was sent 41 illegal images by convicted paedophile Alex Williams over WhatsApp.

Former BBC broadcaster Huw Edwards arriving at Westminster Magistrates' Court in London. Picture: Aaron Chown/PA Wire | Aaron Chown/PA Wire

Edwards wrote “yes xxx” when he was asked by Williams if he wanted sexual images of a person whose “age could be discerned as being between 14 and 16”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Opening the case against the veteran broadcaster, prosecutor Ian Hope said: “It is clear from the face of the WhatsApp chat recovered that a deal of the chat between Alex Williams and Mr Edwards was sexual in nature.

“It is also clear that Mr Edwards was paying not insignificant sums of money – low hundreds of pounds on an occasional basis – to Alex Williams which Mr Williams directly asked for on several occasions, as gifts or presents, apparently off the back of sending pornographic images to Mr Edwards, about which images they chatted.

“Alex Williams has stated that the money was more generally to support him at university and amounted to around £1,000 to £1,500.”

Mr Hope continued: “From that chat in December 2020, Alex Williams said that he had ‘a file of vids and pics for you of someone special’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Mr Edwards immediately queried who the subject was and was then sent three images of seemingly the same person, from two of which images the subject’s age could be discerned as being between 14 and 16.

“These two were category C indecent images of children in which the child was exposing his penis. Alex Williams stated that he had ‘12 videos and 42 pics I’ve sent you a video of him before’.

“Shortly after Alex Williams asked: ‘want me to send you the full file?’ Mr Edwards responded ‘Yes xxx…’ immediately following which Alex Williams sent to Mr Edwards around 30 attachments, about half of which were category C indecent images of children.”

Edwards had earlier been seen pulling a suitcase behind him as he arrived at Westminster Magistrates’ Court wearing a blue cardigan and flanked by his legal team. As he entered the court building, the veteran broadcaster looked sternly at photographers who were stationed close to the entrance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Seven of the indecent images shared with Edwards by Williams were of the most serious type. Of those images, the estimated age of most of the children was between 13 and 15, but one was aged between seven and nine.

Former BBC broadcaster Huw Edwards arriving at Westminster Magistrates' Court in London for sentencing. Picture: Aaron Chown/PA Wire | PA

Williams was charged in relation to his WhatsApp chat with Edwards and was convicted of seven offences following an investigation by South Wales Police – receiving a 12-month suspended sentence.

The final indecent image was sent in August 2021, a category A film featuring a young boy, with convicted paedophile Williams telling the newsreader the child was “quite young looking” and that he had more images which were illegal.

Overall the charges cover a period between December 2020 and August 2021.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following his guilty pleas, the BBC admitted it was informed the former TV presenter had been arrested in November, but continued to employ him for around five months until he left on medical advice.

It has asked Edwards to repay the £200,000 salary he has received since his arrest.

BBC director-general Tim Davie said the money should be returned and that the corporation will “explore” the legal process if Edwards refuses.

The relevant images in Edwards’ case range from the most serious category, known as category A, to the least serious, known as category C. They include seven category A images, 12 category B images and 22 category C images.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Sentencing Council, a public body sponsored by the Ministry of Justice, defines category A images as those involving penetrative sexual activity, sexual activity with an animal, or sadism.