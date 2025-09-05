Body found in river near Loch Ness amid search for missing woman
A body has been found near a river during the search for a woman missing in the Scottish Highlands.
Police confirmed the body of a woman was found in the River Foyers at Foyers, near Inverness, at around 6.30pm on Thursday.
Formal identification has yet to take place but Police Scotland said the family of Naomi McSorley has been informed.
The 63-year-old was reported missing after last being seen near the B852 in the Highland village on Thursday morning.
The death is being treated as unexplained but there are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances.
A report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.