Police Scotland stop over 300 vehicles as hunt for missing Glasgow busker continues

Specialist search teams, air support unit drones and officers on quad bikes have assisted in efforts to trace the missing man.

Officers searching for missing Scottish busker Lewis Cuthbert have spoken to more than 400 people as extensive enquiries continue almost a month after he went missing.

The 25-year-old was last seen around 4pm on Monday, August 4, in the Lesmahagow Road area of Strathaven.

A team of officers are working to trace Lewis, including looking through CCTV footage and conducting door-to-door enquiries. Over 300 vehicles have been stopped and the drivers questioned and over 400 people have been spoken to.

Local officers say they are being supported by national resources, including specialist search teams, drones from the air support unit, as well as officers searching on quad bikes.

It has previously been said that Lewis is a busker who frequents Glasgow city centre. | Police Scotland

Lewis, who is known to busk in Glasgow and Edinburgh city centres, is described as 5ft 10in tall, of slim build with short brown hair.

He is believed to have been wearing a brown cord jacket with sheepskin collar when last seen.

Lewis was last spotted carrying a backpack with a Bluetooth speaker and microphone.

Chief Inspector Paul Doyle, local area commander, said: "We have significant resources dedicated to finding Lewis and we are urging the public to come forward with any information about his whereabouts.

"Over 300 vehicles have been stopped and the drivers questioned as part of this investigation and over 400 people have been spoken to.

“Door-to-door enquiries are still being carried out and there will continue to be a significant police presence in the area while our searches are ongoing.

"We understand this may be concerning for the local community but please be assured we are working hard to find Lewis.

"If anyone has any information that may help us trace Lewis, please get in touch, no matter how trivial it may seem it could help us find Lewis.

"If you have dash cam or private CCTV footage of around the Lesmahagow Road area, check and see if you have captured anything.

"Think back to Monday, August 4, did you see anyone matching his description? If you know anything that could help, please speak to us."