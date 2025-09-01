The landslide has shut the road near the Rest and Be Thankful in Argyll.

Sign up for the latest news and analysis about Scottish transport Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Motorists are facing a diversion of around 60 miles following a landslide near the Rest and Be Thankful.

Road management and maintenance company Bear Scotland said the landslide happened on the A83 at Butterbridge, between the Rest and Be Thankful and Glen Kinglas in Argyll and Bute.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A view down a Scottish highland glen, Glen Croe, from the 'Rest and Be Thankful view point', in Argyll. | Getty Images

Police said the Old Military Road diversion which is often used as an alternative route is not in use on this occasion.

Traffic is being diverted along the A819, A85 and A82, which means some motorists will face a journey of around 60 miles.

Bear Scotland said its operational emergency team is on site assessing the situation.