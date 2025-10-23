Dumfries and Galloway crash: Baby and toddlers discharged from hospital after pram hit by runaway trailer

The toddlers were taken to hospital with serious injuries after the accident.

An eight-month-old baby and two toddlers have been discharged from hospital after their pram was hit by a runaway trailer in Dumfries.

The children were taken to the Royal Children's Hospital in Glasgow after the incident on Pleasance Avenue at around 3.15pm on October 13.

The children were taken to the Royal Children's Hospital in Glasgow after the accident
The children were taken to the Royal Children's Hospital in Glasgow after the accident | contributed

Officers believe the trailer became detached from a Mitsubishi Outlander car and struck the pram which was being pushed on the pavement.

The three children, aged eight months, 14 months and 18-months-old, were taken to Dumfries and Galloway Royal Infirmary before being taken to the Royal Children's Hospital in Glasgow.

BBC Scotland reported on Thursday that the children have now been discharged.

The 18-year-old woman who was pushing the pram, reported to be a member of staff at the nearby Gracie Drew Nursery, was also hurt and taken to hospital, but was later discharged.

An investigation into the incident are ongoing.

Sergeant David Kerr, from Police Scotland’s road policing unit, previously said: “Our inquiries into this incident are ongoing and we would urge anyone who has witnessed it to come forward.

“We would also be keen to speak to anyone who may have dashcam footage from the area.”

