Girl, 10, stretchered off hillside in mountain rescue mission near Dumfries

Published 17th Oct 2025, 16:53 BST
The young walker was suffering from a lower leg injury

An injured ten-year-old girl was stretchered off the hillside in Dumfries and Galloway on Thursday in a mountain rescue mission.

The rescue team were called out at 12:42pm on Thursday
The rescue team were called out at 12:42pm on Thursday | Moffat Mountain Rescue Team

Moffat Mountain Rescue Team said it received a request for help at 12:42pm after reports of a young walker injured on Criffel, a 570m hill near New Abbey.

Ten team members responded to the call out, alongside medics from the Scottish Ambulance Service (SAS).

The girl, who was suffering from a lower leg injury, was stretchered off the hill before being taken by ambulance to hospital.

In a statement, the rescue team said: “Once team members arrived at the casualty’s location, they were able to assess their leg injury and determine a stretcher would be needed to extract them safely.

“The team were able to provide pain relief and splint the affected limb before packaging them into a cas [casualty] bag and stretcher.

“A back rope was then used to support the stretcher as the casualty was carried from the hillside. The casualty’s family were also walked safely off the hill.”

A SAS spokesperson said: “We received a call at 12:30 on Thursday, October 18 to attend an incident at Criffel, near New Abbey. We dispatched an ambulance to the scene and transported one patient to Dumfries and Galloway Royal Infirmary.”

