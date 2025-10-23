Five people were taken to hospital for the effects of smoke inhalation.

Two people have died and five have been hospitalised following a fire at a flat block in Glasgow.

Emergency services were called to a report of a fire on Hughenden Lane at around 10.20pm on Monday, October 20.

Police have now confirmed a man and woman were pronounced dead at the scene. Their next of kin are aware.

The fire is not believed to be suspicious.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We received a report of a fire at a property in Hughenden Lane, Hyndland in Glasgow around 10.20pm on Monday, October 20.

“Emergency services attended, and a man and woman were pronounced dead at the scene.

“Their next of kin are aware.

“The fire is not believed to be suspicious, and no criminality has been established.”