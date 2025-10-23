Breaking

Glasgow fire: Two people dead and five in hospital after Glasgow flats blaze

Ena Saracevic
By Ena Saracevic

Live Reporter

Comment
Published 23rd Oct 2025, 12:17 BST
Meet The Scotsman Specialist Reporters
Five people were taken to hospital for the effects of smoke inhalation.

Two people have died and five have been hospitalised following a fire at a flat block in Glasgow.

Emergency services were called to a report of a fire on Hughenden Lane at around 10.20pm on Monday, October 20.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Police have now confirmed a man and woman were pronounced dead at the scene. Their next of kin are aware.

Five people were taken to hospital for the effects of smoke inhalation.

The fire is not believed to be suspicious.

Want the latest news and top stories from across Scotland landing directly on your phone’s lock screen? Sign up to our WhatsApp News Channel
Scottish Fire and Rescue Service has issued a wild fire warning for the weekendplaceholder image
Scottish Fire and Rescue Service has issued a wild fire warning for the weekend

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We received a report of a fire at a property in Hughenden Lane, Hyndland in Glasgow around 10.20pm on Monday, October 20.

“Emergency services attended, and a man and woman were pronounced dead at the scene.

“Their next of kin are aware.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Five people were taken to hospital for the effects of smoke inhalation.

“The fire is not believed to be suspicious, and no criminality has been established.”

Make sure you keep up to date with breaking news from across Scotland by signing up to our free newsletter here.

Related topics:FireEmergency servicesGlasgowHospital
Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.

Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice