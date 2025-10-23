Glasgow fire: Two people dead and five in hospital after Glasgow flats blaze
Two people have died and five have been hospitalised following a fire at a flat block in Glasgow.
Emergency services were called to a report of a fire on Hughenden Lane at around 10.20pm on Monday, October 20.
Police have now confirmed a man and woman were pronounced dead at the scene. Their next of kin are aware.
Five people were taken to hospital for the effects of smoke inhalation.
The fire is not believed to be suspicious.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We received a report of a fire at a property in Hughenden Lane, Hyndland in Glasgow around 10.20pm on Monday, October 20.
“Emergency services attended, and a man and woman were pronounced dead at the scene.
“Their next of kin are aware.
“Five people were taken to hospital for the effects of smoke inhalation.
“The fire is not believed to be suspicious, and no criminality has been established.”
