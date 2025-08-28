Police Scotland re-open investigation into hit and run death of Ian Brown 13 years ago
Police have reopened an investigation into the death of a 48-year-old man from South Ayrshire who was believed to have died in a hit and run incident 13 years ago.
The body of Ian Brown, from Dailly, was discovered by a taxi driver on the B734 Girvan to Dailly Road in South Ayrshire early in the morning on Saturday, July 28, 2012.
Officers said Mr Brown had left a works day out with colleagues in Girvan at around 2am to make the seven-mile walk home.
The last potential sighting of him was just after 1.00am, however police said his subsequent movements until 3.00am, when he was found by the taxi driver, remain unaccounted for.
His death was investigated as a hit and run incident but the vehicle which is believed to have struck him has never been traced, and no arrests have been made.
Officers said they have pursued several lines of inquiry over the last 13 years since his body was found. They have made the decision to renew the investigation following a review.
Detectives have made a specific appeal to a person who wrote an anonymous letter to the police in 2013 containing useful information about his death.
Detective Superintendent Craig Riddell said: “Officers are determined to find out what happened to Ian Brown and provide answers for his family.
“I believe there are those in the community who may have vital information which can assist our new investigation. I would urge anyone who has information, even if they do not believe it to be significant, to get in touch with the inquiry team as a matter of urgency.
“In 2013 we received an anonymous letter which provided officers with useful information and I would appeal to the person who wrote that letter to contact me.”
Police Scotland can be contacted on 101 or information can be given anonymously to the Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.