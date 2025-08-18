The hit show spent six weeks on Netflix’s global top ten list

Netflix has announced the Edinburgh-filmed detective drama, Dept. Q, will return for a second season.

The show’s debut series, which aired on Netflix in May, spent six weeks on the platform’s global top ten list, and was a hit with both critics and viewers.

The second season is due to be filmed and set in Edinburgh. Matthew Goode will return as Detective Chief Inspector Carl Morck, the notorious figure in charge of a new cold-case unit of the Scottish police force.

The first series featured an array of city-centre locations, including the Edinburgh City Chambers, Parliament Square and the Signet Library, while the Hilton DoubleTree Hotel in North Queensferry also appeared.

Matthew Goode stars in Netflix crime drama Dept. Q. | Justin Downing/Netflix

The first season followed DCI Morck and his team of maverick colleagues as they attempted to solve the case of a missing Scottish lawyer who disappeared four years before the story begins.

Across nine episodes, the show delved into the complex mysteries of the case, and the inner lives of the detectives themselves.

Alexej Manvelov is expected to return as the mysterious Syrian detective Akram, while Leah Byrne will remain as Rose and Jamie Sives as Hardy.

Netflix’s Mona Qureshi and Manda Levin said: “We are raring to return to Carl Morck and his band of glorious misfits at Dept. Q. Scott Frank brought us best-in-class storytelling and thrilled Netflix audiences worldwide. We can’t wait to see what Morck and the gang uncover in season two ... Edinburgh, we’re back.”

The series is an adaptation of the novels of Danish author Jussi Adler-Olsen, with the action transposed from Copenhagen to the streets of Edinburgh.

Writer and director Scott Frank, whose hit show The Queen’s Gambit also brought Netflix success, said: “I’m grateful to the folks at Netflix, as well as our shining cast and crew, for once more risking their careers to enable my folly.”

Mr Frank was given the rights to the books by the Danish author 15 years ago, and flirted with shooting the series in the US before settling on Edinburgh.

The first season boasted a large Scottish cast with names from Kelly Macdonald and Chloe Pirrie to Mark Bonnar and Kate Dickie all appearing.

Goode said: “I'd like to thank Netflix for giving us the opportunity to further investigate Dept. Q's storylines. We have a wonderful cast and crew, headed by our resident genius Scott Frank. I cannot wait to read what comes from his magic quill.”

Rob Bullock, executive producer at Left Bank Pictures, said: “So, we are going downstairs to Dept. Q for a second season. We at Left Bank Pictures nervously await what Scott has in store for his alter-ego Carl Morck, and the other enabling members of team do-lally. We salute Netflix’s courage to let them loose once again.”

Scotland’s capital has been the backdrop to a string of crime novel adaptations, including Ian Rankin's Rebus, Kate Atkinson's Case Studies and Irvine Welsh’s Crime.