A97 crash: Tributes paid to 'larger-than-life' young motorcyclist who died in horror Aberdeenshire crash
Tributes have been paid to a “larger-than-life” 29-year-old motorcyclist who died in a crash in Aberdeenshire on Sunday.
Dylan Boon, from Ellon, was pronounced dead at the scene of a crash with a car on the A97 Glenkindie to Kildrummy road near Alford, which happened at around 4pm.
The 29-year-old’s family have paid tribute to him in a statement reading: “Dylan was a larger-than-life character who was loyal and hardworking.
“He loved anything with an engine and always lived his life to the fullest. He was very funny and had a laugh in everything he did.
“Words can't describe how much he will be missed by his many friends and family.”
Officers said the crash involved a white Volkswagen Touareg, while Mr Boon was driving a blue Honda CRB motorcycle.
The driver and one of the passengers of the Volkswagen, a 28-year-old woman and a 56-year-old woman, were treated for minor injuries.
Sergeant Sarah Ritchie, of the North East Road Policing Unit, said “Our thoughts are with Dylan’s family and friends at this difficult time.
“Our investigation into the crash is still ongoing and I would again ask that anyone who has any information regarding the movements of the vehicles involved who hasn’t already spoken to police to contact us.”
Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 quoting reference 2280 of August 24.
