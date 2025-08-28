The chief executive of VisitArran said the behaviour could risk the caves being closed off to the public

Police have launched an appeal after vandals carved graffiti into the wall of a historic cave linked to Robert the Bruce.

Officers in Ayrshire said vandals have damaged the King’s Cave at Blackwaterfoot on the Isle of Arran, a cave where, according to legend, Robert the Bruce may have sought refuge and was inspired by a spider.

Police shared an image of the graffiti on the wall of the cave | Police Scotland

Historic Environment Scotland have declared the caves south of King’s Cave a nationally important site due to their variety of uses over thousands of years.

Its website said King’s Cave contains extensive Early Christian and medieval carvings, and may have been an anchorite's cell - a cell for someone who lives in seclusion usually for religious reasons.

According to a legend popularised by Scottish writer Sir Walter Scott, Robert the Bruce hid in a cave where he watched a spider trying and failing to spin a web. After two attempts, the spider is said to have succeeded, which inspired Bruce to rally his forces and inflict defeats on the English.

While Forestry and Land Scotland has dispelled the myth, the King’s Cave trail is now a popular walking circuit for visitors. The trail offers views across the Kilbrannan Sound, the water that separates the island of Arran from the Kintyre Peninsula in Argyll and Bute.

Sheila Gilmore, chief executive of Visit Arran, a not-for-profit organisation which works with businesses and community groups on the island, warned that such behaviour could see the caves be shut off to visitors in the future.

"To be honest the whole situation has been very upsetting. To think that someone felt their graffiti was of greater significance than cave drawings from thousands of years ago?” said Ms Gilmore.

“It's a great pity that someone saw the need to deface this incredible site of historical significance - this sort of behaviour could result in the caves being closed to the public.

“VisitArran wants to encourage people to visit our stunning island, and also to respect it, and leave only footprints."

The seafront caves are a popular tourist attraction on the Isle of Arran | Google Maps

A Forestry and Land Scotland spokesperson said: “We are aware of the graffiti and are backing Police Scotland's efforts to track down the perpetrators of this mindless act of vandalism.

“It is a real shame for people that visit this beautiful and historic area that this has happened. We ask all visitors to respect their natural surroundings and behave responsibly whether that is on FLS managed land or sites managed by other landowners.”

Police said because monuments are legally protected due to their historic importance, it is a criminal offence to cause damage to them. Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting incident number 0111 of August 19.

One of the most revered warriors of his time, Robert the Bruce is famous for his defeat of the English army under Edward II in the Battle of Bannockburn in 1314 - a key battle in the Scottish Wars of Independence.