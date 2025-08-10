Edinburgh Arthur’s Seat fire: Dramatic video shows fire tearing across Arthur’s Seat as smoke billows into sky
Dramatic footage shows a fire tearing across Arthur’s Seat in Edinburgh, with large plumes of smoke rising into the sky.
At 16:57 on August 10, the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “Crews are in attendance at a fire in the open at Arthur's Seat, Holyrood Park, Edinburgh.
“Members of the public no longer need to alert our Operations Control room about this fire, as we are receiving a number of calls to this incident.”
Police Scotland Edinburgh said: “Emergency services are responding to a fire at Arthur’s Seat in Edinburgh.
“Motorists and pedestrians are advised to avoid the area.”
