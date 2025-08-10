Pictures show flames ripping through Edinburgh’s Arthur’s Seat as fire crews continue to tackle the blaze.

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service responded to reports of a fire at the city centre landmark shortly after 4pm.

Crews said four appliances were sent to the scenes at Holyrood Park to deal with the open fire.

Members of the public were urged to stay back from the area as smoke was seen billowing from the extinct volcano from miles around.

Reports suggest people could be seen running to safety as the fire spread.

The cause of the blaze is currently unknown and there have been no reports of casualties so far.

An SFRS spokesperson said: "We were alerted at 4.05pm on Sunday, 10 August, to reports of a fire in the open at Arthur's Seat, Edinburgh.

"Operations Control mobilised four fire appliances and specialist resources to the area where firefighters are working to extinguish a fire affecting a large area of gorse.

"There are no reported casualties at this time and crews remain at the scene."

Scotland has faced a particularly dry spring and summer this year, with multiple wildfire warnings in place.

Several fires have already happened in recent months, including one at Dava moor in Moray and another near Carrbridge, in the Highlands. Both fires happened within days of each other and combined, the two wildfires are believed to be the biggest wildfire incident in Scotland’s history.

1 . Flames rip through Edinburgh city landmark Members of the public stand back and watch flames rip through Arthur's Seat. | PA Photo Sales

2 . Blaze on Arthur's Seat Fire crews were called after flames were spotted ripping through gorse on Arthur's Seat shortly after 4pm on Sunday. | PA Photo Sales

3 . Members of the public watch the fire Members of the public were photographed watching the large clouds of smoke from the fire on Arthur's Seat in Holyrood Park, Edinburgh. | PA Photo: PA Photo Sales

4 . Views of smoke billowing for miles Smoke could be seen billowing from the Edinburgh landmark for miles from the city centre. | Supplied Photo Sales