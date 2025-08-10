A fire has broken out on Arthur's Seat in the centre of Edinburgh | PA

Plumes have smoke have been seen billowing from the Edinburgh landmark

Firefighters are tackling flames on Arthur’s Sea in the centre of Edinburgh.

Plumes of smoke could be seen coming from the city landmark from miles around on Sunday afternoon.

Police Scotland warned motorists and pedestrians should avoid Holyrood Park and the surrounding area while emergency services deal with the fire.

Supporters at Sunday’s Hibernian v Kilmarnock match were reportedly told to avoid the Willowbrae, Duddingston and Holyrood areas when leaving the Easter Road stadium.

The cause of the blaze is unknown at this time.

The fire comes at the busiest time of the year for the Scottish capital with the Edinburgh Fringe in full swing.

Oasis also performed two sol-out gigs at Murrayfield Stadium on Friday and Saturday to around 70,000 fans.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) said it had received a number of calls from the public warning them about the fire.

The blaze comes about a month after Scotland experienced what is believed to be the biggest wildfire incident in the country’s history.

Two separate fires within a few miles of each other ripped through Dava Moor in Moray and near Carrbridge in the Highlands at the end of June.

Combined, they affected 29,225 acres (11,827 hectares) of land - an area almost 50 times bigger than Holyrood Park.

The SFRS said, on average, it attends 170 large outdoor fires each year.

Multiple fires have already happened this year with warnings in place as the country experiences a particularly warm and dry summer.

Several whisky distilleries in Speyside have had to shut down production earlier than usual for the summer due low water levels on the River Spey and water scarcity issues in the area.

The smoke was visible from miles around | contributed

Concerns have been raised across Scotland about the projected increase in wildfire incidents.

Earlier this week, landowner Jamie Williamson, at Alvie Estate, near Kingussie in the Highlands, warned wildfires are only going to get worse and more frequent.

Writing in the Scotsman, he said: “Warmer, wetter winters combined with warmer summer months is resulting in more vegetation growth. A build-up of rank and dead vegetation is adding to fuel loads where it is not managed by herbivores or human intervention.”

There is ongoing pressure from rural groups including Scottish Land and Estates, the National Farmers Union Scotland, the Scottish Gamekeepers Association and the British Association for Shooting and Conservation on the Scottish Government to delay the introduction of its new muirburn licensing scheme until January next year.

Muirburn is the controlled burning of heather for game conservation but is also an effective wildfire management tool that has been recommended by the SFRS.

The provisions of new policy would require a licence to be in place for all muirburn activity including on non-peatland.

Rural groups said the complex nature of mapping peat depth, establishing survey data and preparing licence applications would make carrying out the practice a lot more challenging.

They warned the new policy would create unworkable conditions for muirburn to happen and therefore increase wildfire risk.