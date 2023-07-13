What to do in Glasgow for free: 25 Awesome things in Glasgow that cost nothing to do
Glasgow may not be Scotland’s capital city but it is no less full of world-class attractions which, if you’re visiting on a budget, you’ll be delighted to hear are free.
Scotland really does have it all; award-winning Highland scenery, glens, lochs, castles, monuments and many other highly recommended Scottish attractions. Our beautiful capital city alone, Auld Reekie (“Edinburgh” in the Scots language) has lots on offer which won’t even cost you a penny as the city boasts free attractions that make for a great day out.
It’s not the only one, however, as the nearby city of Glasgow also proudly offers an exciting (and free) array of exquisite architecture, history, culture and more on top of its exciting nightlife. This makes it a true ‘Scottish hub’ and a must-visit.
If you plan on visiting in 2023 and want to enjoy the city’s best attractions without breaking the bank then check out this list of our top picks of Glasgow-based attractions that are free to enjoy.
Disclaimer: we recommend personally checking details of the attractions mentioned including opening hours in case management of any sites change post this publication.