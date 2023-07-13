All Sections
If the ‘best things in life are free’ then it could be said that the beautiful Scottish city of Glasgow holds many of these ‘best things’ as there are many incredible free attractions there.

What to do in Glasgow for free: 25 Awesome things in Glasgow that cost nothing to do

Glasgow may not be Scotland’s capital city but it is no less full of world-class attractions which, if you’re visiting on a budget, you’ll be delighted to hear are free.

Thomas Mackay
By Thomas Mackay
Published 13th Jul 2023, 16:37 BST

Scotland really does have it all; award-winning Highland scenery, glens, lochs, castles, monuments and many other highly recommended Scottish attractions. Our beautiful capital city alone, Auld Reekie (“Edinburgh” in the Scots language) has lots on offer which won’t even cost you a penny as the city boasts free attractions that make for a great day out.

It’s not the only one, however, as the nearby city of Glasgow also proudly offers an exciting (and free) array of exquisite architecture, history, culture and more on top of its exciting nightlife. This makes it a true ‘Scottish hub’ and a must-visit.

If you plan on visiting in 2023 and want to enjoy the city’s best attractions without breaking the bank then check out this list of our top picks of Glasgow-based attractions that are free to enjoy.

Disclaimer: we recommend personally checking details of the attractions mentioned including opening hours in case management of any sites change post this publication.

It was recently revealed that the Duke of Wellington is the favourite modern art piece of famous street artist Banksy and, indeed, it is understandably charming. To better understand the Glaswegian sense of humour while discovering one of the city’s most famous attractions then make your way to this monument that gave birth to the #KeepTheCone movement.

1. Tip your hat (or cone) to the Duke of Wellington

The Glasgow Life website explains that this is “a world class art museum and a place for people to gather, to learn and to share ideas” with staff that “ display, borrow and collect artworks from around the world.” Conveniently, it is located right next to the Duke of Wellington statue so you can enjoy both in one visit.

2. Be inspired by the Gallery of Modern Art

In the centre of Glasgow you will find George Square, it’s right next to Glasgow Queen Street train station. Here, you can enjoy some Scottish history as the location is embellished by statues of famous Scots including Sir Walter Scott and James Watt. You can also find other breathtaking monuments such as The Cenotaph.

3. Gander at historical statues in George Square

Glasgow is a city which benefits from incredible street art. Visitors can enjoy a self-guided tour through the city centre where they will find large-scale murals, painted by local artists, that have brought many vacant Glaswegian buildings back to life as they are ignited by a palette of vivid colours. Some feature famous people like Billy Connolly.

4. Follow the City Centre Mural Trail

Related topics:GlasgowScotlandBudgetHistoryCultureStaycation Scotland