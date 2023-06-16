All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
BREAKING
Aslef announces more walkouts by train drivers for next 6 months
Outrage as Milly Dowler murderer granted permission to marry in prison
MPs find Boris Johnson ‘deliberately misled’ Commons multiple times
Teenage girl dies in village duck race tragedy
Police identify Nottingham attack victims as families pay tribute
Vodafone and Three to merge creating UK’s largest phone network

25 Breathtaking Places to Visit in Scotland: “Best sights for tourists” by Scotsman readers

Scotland subjugates a lot of travellers’ bucket lists and if that includes you then these are the incredible Scottish locations you have to check out according to our Scotsman readers.
Thomas Mackay
By Thomas Mackay
Published 10th Apr 2023, 11:08 BST
Updated 16th Jun 2023, 09:07 BST

For the most popular Scottish tourist attractions you can easily find suggestions like Edinburgh or the Scottish Highlands with a short search, but of course there is much more on offer in this bonnie wee country of ours.

Majestic castles, UNESCO heritage sites, and tropical-style beaches are only some of the sights that make Scotland such a unforgettable place to visit. This list includes attractions that are free to visit, some famous and others considered to be ‘hidden gems’.

That said, here are 25 of the greatest places to visit in Scotland according to our Scotsman readers.

The Cathedral was built to serve as the final resting place for the relics of Saint Magnus. Built from local yellow and red sandstone, construction commenced in 1137 making it one of Scotland’s oldest cathedrals and the most northerly one in the United Kingdom.

1. St Magnus Cathedral

The Cathedral was built to serve as the final resting place for the relics of Saint Magnus. Built from local yellow and red sandstone, construction commenced in 1137 making it one of Scotland’s oldest cathedrals and the most northerly one in the United Kingdom. Photo: stuartherbert on Flickr

Photo Sales
St Giles’ Cathedral started as a Romanesque Church in 1124 but now stands as a modern Presbyterian Church. Its 900-year-old heritage packs many fascinating stories but it recently hit headlines for acting as the site where Queen Elizabeth II’s body rested while in Scotland.

2. St Giles’ Cathedral

St Giles’ Cathedral started as a Romanesque Church in 1124 but now stands as a modern Presbyterian Church. Its 900-year-old heritage packs many fascinating stories but it recently hit headlines for acting as the site where Queen Elizabeth II’s body rested while in Scotland. Photo: vgm8383 on Flickr

Photo Sales
Barra is the most southerly of the inhabited islands in Scotland’s spectacular Outer Hebrides. The island is very often called “Barra-bados” or “Barra-dise” because of the tropical-looking white sandy beaches and turquoise waters.

3. Barra

Barra is the most southerly of the inhabited islands in Scotland’s spectacular Outer Hebrides. The island is very often called “Barra-bados” or “Barra-dise” because of the tropical-looking white sandy beaches and turquoise waters. Photo: via WikiCommons

Photo Sales
This is the highest mountain in Scotland and the entire United Kingdom standing 4,411 feet above sea level. It used to be a huge active volcano which erupted and collapsed in on itself millions of years ago.

4. Ben Nevis

This is the highest mountain in Scotland and the entire United Kingdom standing 4,411 feet above sea level. It used to be a huge active volcano which erupted and collapsed in on itself millions of years ago. Photo: via WikiCommons

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 7
Related topics:ScotlandScotsmanEdinburghUNESCOTravellers