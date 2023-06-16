Scotland subjugates a lot of travellers’ bucket lists and if that includes you then these are the incredible Scottish locations you have to check out according to our Scotsman readers.

For the most popular Scottish tourist attractions you can easily find suggestions like Edinburgh or the Scottish Highlands with a short search, but of course there is much more on offer in this bonnie wee country of ours.

Majestic castles, UNESCO heritage sites, and tropical-style beaches are only some of the sights that make Scotland such a unforgettable place to visit. This list includes attractions that are free to visit, some famous and others considered to be ‘hidden gems’.

That said, here are 25 of the greatest places to visit in Scotland according to our Scotsman readers.

1 . St Magnus Cathedral The Cathedral was built to serve as the final resting place for the relics of Saint Magnus. Built from local yellow and red sandstone, construction commenced in 1137 making it one of Scotland’s oldest cathedrals and the most northerly one in the United Kingdom. Photo: stuartherbert on Flickr Photo Sales

2 . St Giles’ Cathedral St Giles’ Cathedral started as a Romanesque Church in 1124 but now stands as a modern Presbyterian Church. Its 900-year-old heritage packs many fascinating stories but it recently hit headlines for acting as the site where Queen Elizabeth II’s body rested while in Scotland. Photo: vgm8383 on Flickr Photo Sales

3 . Barra Barra is the most southerly of the inhabited islands in Scotland’s spectacular Outer Hebrides. The island is very often called “Barra-bados” or “Barra-dise” because of the tropical-looking white sandy beaches and turquoise waters. Photo: via WikiCommons Photo Sales

4 . Ben Nevis This is the highest mountain in Scotland and the entire United Kingdom standing 4,411 feet above sea level. It used to be a huge active volcano which erupted and collapsed in on itself millions of years ago. Photo: via WikiCommons Photo Sales

