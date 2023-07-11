Statues of Scotland: The 25 Best Scottish statues starting with Robert the Bruce on his birthday
Scots have retained a distinct identity with unique customs, award-winning landscapes, rich heritage and stars like Robert Burns who still remain famous worldwide. Even down to our mythology and native languages, Scotland has its own flavour that is unrepeatable.
This fascinating legacy is captured by the plethora of statues scattered throughout the land that commemorate the nation’s most influential people and events such as famous Scottish kings or events like the Battle of Culloden.
Recently, it was announced that the Gallery of Modern Art in Glasgow would open a new Banksy exhibition. In a statement, the artist confirmed what drew him to that location was the Duke of Wellington statue there with its iconic cone hat.
He said: “This might sound absurd and pretentious (just wait until you see the rest of the exhibition) but it’s my favourite work of art in the UK and the reason I’ve brought the show here.”
In celebration of this recognition, let’s explore this legacy with these 25 ‘best’ Scottish statues as voted by Scotsman readers.