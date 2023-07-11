From the cobblestone streets of Edinburgh to the wind-battered glens of the Highlands, these statues are powerful reminders of Scotland’s proud heritage.

Scots have retained a distinct identity with unique customs, award-winning landscapes, rich heritage and stars like Robert Burns who still remain famous worldwide. Even down to our mythology and native languages, Scotland has its own flavour that is unrepeatable.

This fascinating legacy is captured by the plethora of statues scattered throughout the land that commemorate the nation’s most influential people and events such as famous Scottish kings or events like the Battle of Culloden.

Recently, it was announced that the Gallery of Modern Art in Glasgow would open a new Banksy exhibition. In a statement, the artist confirmed what drew him to that location was the Duke of Wellington statue there with its iconic cone hat.

He said: “This might sound absurd and pretentious (just wait until you see the rest of the exhibition) but it’s my favourite work of art in the UK and the reason I’ve brought the show here.”

In celebration of this recognition, let’s explore this legacy with these 25 ‘best’ Scottish statues as voted by Scotsman readers.

1 . Equestrian statue of Robert the Bruce Situated by the site where the Battle of Bannockburn occurred, the monument reads: "ROBERT THE BRUCE KING OF SCOTS 1306–1329". He is one of Scotland's most revered warriors and led the nation to victory over England in the war for independence.

2 . Equestrian statue of the Duke of Wellington The statue depicts Arthur Wellesley (1st Duke of Wellington) and can be found outside Glasgow's Gallery of Modern Art. It is famous for being capped with a traffic cone in a move said to reflect the local Glaswegian humour - this has been done since at least the 1980s.

3 . Greyfriars Bobby You can find Bobby on George IV bridge close to Chambers Street in Edinburgh. A memorial to the dog that was truly man's best friend, it reads: "A tribute to the affectionate fidelity of Greyfriars Bobby. In 1858 this faithful dog followed the remains of his master to Greyfriars Churchyard and lingered near the spot until his death in 1872."

4 . Commando Memorial Located a mile away from Spean Bridge, the memorial overlooks the Commando Training Depot built in 1942 at Achnacarry Castle. The three-figure bronze statue exists to commemorate the sacrifices of thousands of Allied troops in World War Two.