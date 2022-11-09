North Coast 500 in Winter: 11 Best reasons to visit Scotland’s famous NC500 in winter, what to know before you go
The cosy warmth of a Highland lodge fire or the otherworldly beauty of the snow-capped mountains is already enough to entice anyone to brave the North Coast 500, but the award-winning location offers yet more even during winter.
Scotland is on a winning streak this 2022 after a string of successes recognising the country’s beauty, a report by the Scottish Daily Express revealed it had been voted ‘the best for winter holidays’ in the UK and this follows National Geographic crowning the Edinburgh Christmas Market as the ‘best in Europe’ and putting the Scottish Highlands in their ‘Best of the World 2023’ list.
The North Coast 500 (NC500) is a 516-mile scenic route that brings together the best of coastal scenery across the far north of Scotland, starting and ending at Inverness Castle in the historic capital of the Highlands.
If you’ve already visited the NC500 during summer then you might think you know it all but the scenery comes alive in an entirely new way in the colder months - so here are 11 top reasons to visit Scotland’s NC500 this winter.