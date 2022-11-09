News you can trust since 1817
North Coast 500 in Winter: 11 Best reasons to visit Scotland’s famous NC500 in winter, what to know before you go

The cosy warmth of a Highland lodge fire or the otherworldly beauty of the snow-capped mountains is already enough to entice anyone to brave the North Coast 500, but the award-winning location offers yet more even during winter.

By Thomas Mackay
4 minutes ago
Scotland is on a winning streak this 2022 after a string of successes recognising the country’s beauty, a report by the Scottish Daily Express revealed it had been voted ‘the best for winter holidays’ in the UK and this follows National Geographic crowning the Edinburgh Christmas Market as the ‘best in Europe’ and putting the Scottish Highlands in their ‘Best of the World 2023’ list.

The North Coast 500 (NC500) is a 516-mile scenic route that brings together the best of coastal scenery across the far north of Scotland, starting and ending at Inverness Castle in the historic capital of the Highlands.

If you’ve already visited the NC500 during summer then you might think you know it all but the scenery comes alive in an entirely new way in the colder months - so here are 11 top reasons to visit Scotland’s NC500 this winter.

1. Any photographer's dream - gorgeous winter landscapes

The North Coast 500 is densely packed with a variety of striking snow-capped mountains and piercingly elegant lochs. This is any photographer's dream locale and if mountain photography is your speciality then don't forget that there are 282 Munros scattered across the route.

Photo: CR Combe via Flickr

2. Spectacular Waterfalls and Fairy Glens

When we think magical locations in Scotland our minds can easily turn to the fairy pools of Skye but the NC500 offers such breathtaking sights too - worthwhile waterfalls to check out include the Falls of Shin, The Ugly Hollow (don't let the name fool you) and Eas A’Chual Aluinn.

Photo: Rab Lawrence via Flickr

3. A Winter Wonderland of Wildlife

Aside from the obvious 'Highland Coos' whose beautiful red coats beam even brighter amid the snowy backdrop, the NC500 has what is known as its "big five" which refer to deer, seals, golden eagles, otters and red squirrels that can be seen during this time.

Photo: David Alexander Elder via Flickr

4. Starry starry skies

By December, the daylight in Scotland reduces by around 4PM, this coupled with the broad landscapes offered on the NC500's trail offer unmatched views of starry nights and even the Aurora Borealis or "northern lights".

Photo: Submitted

