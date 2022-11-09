The North Coast 500 ( NC500 ) is a 516-mile scenic route that brings together the best of coastal scenery across the far north of Scotland, starting and ending at Inverness Castle in the historic capital of the Highlands .

If you’ve already visited the NC500 during summer then you might think you know it all but the scenery comes alive in an entirely new way in the colder months - so here are 11 top reasons to visit Scotland’s NC500 this winter.