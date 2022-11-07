Now that the clocks have gone backwards and Halloween and Bonfire Night are behind us, Christmas markets across Scotland are set to open as the festive season commences. These markets are an excellent place to get a head start on your Christmas shopping and enjoy a hot toddy, all while supporting your local craftsmen and traders.

Plus, Scottish cities are considered some of the best decorated when it comes to Christmas markets and this year the Edinburgh one was voted the best festive market in Europe by National Geographic - so there’s lots to look forward to!

Here’s what you should know about when, where and for how long the markets open this year in Scotland.

This year's Edinburgh Winter Festivals will take place between 25 November and 3 January.

Christmas Markets in Scotland 2022 List

Here are all the Christmas markets that we know will open this year, including their start and end dates and what attractions to expect:

Aberdeen Christmas Village

The Granite City’s “Christmas Village” will fall on November 17 and end on December 31. Here, look forward to over 20 stalls run by local traders at the community market on Broad Street offering an exquisite display of food and goods.

Every year the Christmas markets offer an exquisite array of artisan crafts, food and drink.

Dundee Ethical Christmas Fair

Dundee’s “Ethical Christmas Fair” takes place on November 26 and ends on December 23. As Scotland’s first Fairtrade City, the Dundee council pledges itself to promoting Fair Trade even at their Christmas market so come here if you’re after ethical and sustainable goods.

Edinburgh Christmas Market

The Edinburgh Christmas Market will fall on November 22 and end on January 3, 2023. It’s no wonder that this market was recognised by National Geographic as the ‘Best Festive Market in Europe’ as it’s considered the epicentre of holiday activities in Scotland.

This year there will be over 70 vendors selling a variety of Christmas presents and food, a Ferris Wheel, an ice skating rink and many other amusements.

Inverness Eden Court Christmas Market

The historic Capital of the Highlands’ Christmas Market starts on November 18 and ends November 27. There will be a wealth of traditional markets here and even traditional Christmas pantomimes.

Oban Winter Festival

The Christmas Market(s) in Oban will start on November 18 and end on December 27. There are a few markets to choose from: the Distillery Market at Oban Distillery, the Corran Halls Market famed for its farm produce and the Winter Festival Victorian Market held at the Perle Hotel.

Perth International Christmas Market

Perth’s Christmas market falls on November 16 and will end January 2, 2023. In the past Perth has kicked things off with celebrity guest appearances as their impressive Christmas lights are switched on. As for the market itself, expect a wealth of international and inspirational food, drink and artisan crafts.

Stirling Christmas Market

“Stirling’s Christmas” is set to take place from November 19 to December 22 this year, according to VisitScotland. Stirling Events reports that there will be 40 stalls present offering a wide array of gorgeous gifts like jewellery and specialist food and drink items.

Why is the Glasgow Christmas Market cancelled?

According to a report by Glasgow World, Glasgow’s former Christmas Market operators released a statement on September 7 this year, declaring that they will not organise the event in 2022.

