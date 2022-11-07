News you can trust since 1817
National Geographic crowns Edinburgh Christmas Market as ‘Best in Europe': 10 pics that show Edinburgh as a Winter Wonderland

The Edinburgh Christmas Market has been recognised as the ‘best in Europe’ by National Geographic, besting the likes of festive markets in Paris, Amsterdam and Cologne, and these 10 pictures show how Edinburgh earns its title as a Winter Wonderland.

By Thomas Mackay
39 minutes ago
National Geographic, the world-famous American geography magazine, recently published an article ranking the five best Christmas markets to visit by rail in Europe. It crowned Edinburgh the number one destination, seeing it overtake other markets in iconic locations like Paris and Brussels.

Of course, anyone who has visited the Christmas Market at East Princes Street Gardens knows very well that it is an incredible experience with festive treats and food stalls fitting for all ages. What’s more, according to Jim Dale, the founder of British Weather Services, Edinburgh has a 40% chance of having a white winter this year as snow could fall as early as November.

So, in celebration of Edinburgh Christmas market’s achievement here are 10 pictures that show just how much of a winter wonderland Scotland’s capital city “Auld Reekie” can be.

1. Princes Street Gardens

The Edinburgh Christmas Market in 2022 will see over 70 vendors spread out over The Mound, Princes Street and Princes Street Gardens as well as a 'Scottish Market' on Castle Street.

Photo: Lauren Olphert via Canva Pro

2. Calton Hill

From Calton Hill you can breathe in the stunning roof-top views of the Scottish Parliament building, the armadillo-shaped Dynamic Earth science centre and the old Royal High School - now imagine all that with snow included and you've got a postcard design on your hands.

Photo: diamond geezer via Flickr

3. Braidburn Terrace and South Morningside

Taken from Braid Road, this picture shows the stunning elegance of Edinburgh's 'roofscape' during Winter as the view stretches out past Braidburn Terrace and South Morningside to Edinburgh Castle itself over 3 kilometres away.

Photo: M J Richardson via Geograph

4. Edinburgh Castle

Edinburgh Castle acts as one of the most picturesque backdrops for any picture, snow or not, and it has graced the capital city for over 900 years as the castle was originally built back in the Middle Ages in 1103 AD.

Photo: Paul Boxley via Flickr

EdinburghEuropeParisAmsterdamChristmas Market
