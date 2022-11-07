National Geographic, the world-famous American geography magazine, recently published an article ranking the five best Christmas markets to visit by rail in Europe . It crowned Edinburgh the number one destination, seeing it overtake other markets in iconic locations like Paris and Brussels.

Of course, anyone who has visited the Christmas Market at East Princes Street Gardens knows very well that it is an incredible experience with festive treats and food stalls fitting for all ages. What’s more, according to Jim Dale, the founder of British Weather Services, Edinburgh has a 40% chance of having a white winter this year as snow could fall as early as November.