And there’s no need to have a car, with plenty of great destinations easily reachable by train (strikes willing).
Here are 11 within just two hours of Edinburgh.
1. Stirling (Journey duration: 50 minutes)
Located in central Scotland and known as the gateway to the Highlands, Stirling is the perfect old town to explore Scotland’s rich history. The town is relatively compact and easy to walk around and there are some key attractions you can easily visit on a day-trip from Edinburgh. A must-see is the striking Stirling Castle, steeped in medieval history and surrounded by breathtaking scenery. And don’t miss the National Wallace Monument, which commemorates 13th-century hero William Wallace. From the top you can see the site of the 1297 Battle of Stirling Bridge, where Wallace famously defeated the English Army. If you want to know more, you can visit the Battle of Bannockburn Visitor Centre, a 3D immersive experience designed to bring Scottish history to life. To access Stirling’s key attractions in one day, it might be worth purchasing a Stirling City Pass, available from The Old Town Jail - an attraction in itself (£32.50 for adults and £19.50 for a child aged 5 to 16).
Photo: Canva/Getty Images
2. Loch Lomond (Journey duration: 2 hours with a change at Glasgow Queen Street)
People often assume you need a car to visit Loch Lomond - the largest body of fresh water in Great Britain - but you can get the train to Balloch in just two hours from Edinburgh. From the station, it's a short walk to catch a cruise on the loch or wander through Balloch Castle Country Park, where you can admire Balloch Castle, dating back to 1238. There’s also a nearby aquarium and a cafe with views over the loch. Loch Lomond & The Trossachs National Park features plenty of lochs, beautiful hills, forests and stunning views for walkers. Routes range from moderate strolls to long-distance hikes. From Balloch there are also plenty of bus connections to The Trossachs, known as ‘Rob Roy Country’ for their connection with the famous outlaw.
Photo: Canva/Getty Images
3. Dundee (Journey duration: 1 hour, 5 minutes)
Located along the north bank of the Firth of Tay, Dundee has in recent years become a cultural and commercial hub. Arriving by train you’ll get to see one of the city’s most impressive attractions, the Tay Rail Bridge. The original one famously collapsed in 1879 causing the death of 75 passengers, but it was rebuilt in 1887 and today is one of the country’s most impressive railway journeys. Scotland’s sunniest city is a UNESCO City of Design and is home to the V&A Museum - the world’s only V&A outside of London. On a day-trip to Dundee, make sure to check out the museum and its regularly changing design exhibitions. There’s also plenty to see around the Old Town, such as St. Paul's Cathedral and the Caird Hall, and if you fancy some fresh air, take a walk up the 572-ft Dundee Law and take in fantastic views of the city.
Photo: Canva/Getty Images
4. Pitlochry (Journey duration: 1 hour, 45 minutes)
Located on the River Tummel in Highland Perthshire, this pretty little town is easily accessible by train from Edinburgh and punches above its weight in terms of things to do and see. Take a look around Pitlochry Dam Visitor Centre, which explains the rich history of hydro-electricity in the north of Scotland. You can also watch salmon travelling upstream on the fish ladder during breeding season. From the train station you can easily walk to Blair Athol Distillery, one of the oldest working distilleries in Scotland. Enjoy a leisurely tour around the premises and a dram of Blair Athol 12-Year-Old whisky. If you want to explore the surrounding countryside, venture into Faskally Wood in Tay Forest Park, which is home to a variety of tree species. Enjoy a leisurely stroll along Loch Dunmore or follow any of the signposted paths. For a more strenuous hike, head to Ben Vrackie, which peaks at 841m and offers stunning views of the surrounding hills.
Photo: Canva/Getty Images