1 . Stirling (Journey duration: 50 minutes)

Located in central Scotland and known as the gateway to the Highlands, Stirling is the perfect old town to explore Scotland’s rich history. The town is relatively compact and easy to walk around and there are some key attractions you can easily visit on a day-trip from Edinburgh. A must-see is the striking Stirling Castle, steeped in medieval history and surrounded by breathtaking scenery. And don’t miss the National Wallace Monument, which commemorates 13th-century hero William Wallace. From the top you can see the site of the 1297 Battle of Stirling Bridge, where Wallace famously defeated the English Army. If you want to know more, you can visit the Battle of Bannockburn Visitor Centre, a 3D immersive experience designed to bring Scottish history to life. To access Stirling’s key attractions in one day, it might be worth purchasing a Stirling City Pass, available from The Old Town Jail - an attraction in itself (£32.50 for adults and £19.50 for a child aged 5 to 16).

Photo: Canva/Getty Images