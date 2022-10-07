Whether you’ve lived in Scotland for decades, or if it’s your first time visiting, there is guaranteed to be something new and interesting to explore.

And one of the thing that the country excels at is quality places to stay – and for those on a budget but still wanting to experience warm hospitality in a quirky setting, country inns are a great choice.

With this in mind, we thought we’d look at some of the finest on offer – most of which are available to book on www.booking.com.

Where will you visit next?

1. Brambles of Inveraray Situated in the town of Inveraray, on the banks of beautiful Loch Fyne, Brambles boasts luxurious rooms alongside its bistro and bakery. It's only 10 minutes walk away from Inveraray Castle, which featured in TV's Downton Abbey. Photo: www.booking.com Photo Sales

2. Fletcher's Restaurant Bar & Rooms Situated in Stirling, the accomodation at Fletcher's features a restaurant, free private parking, a bar and a shared lounge. A continental or a la carte breakfast is included at the inn which is around 35 minutes walk from the Wallace Monument. Photo: www.booking.com Photo Sales

3. Kilchrenan Inn Set in Oban, 16.2 miles from Dunstaffnage Castle, The Kilchrenan Inn offers accommodation, a restaurant, free private parking, a bar and a garden. Photo: www.booking.com Photo Sales

4. The Clachan The perfect base for exploring nearby Loch Lomond, the Clachan Inn offers a restaurant, bar, gardern and terrace for guests in the pretty village of Drymen. Photo: www.booking.com Photo Sales