Offering cozy accomodation alongside some of the country's finest bars and restaurants, these are some of Scotland's best inns.

Best Scottish Inns 2022: Here are 13 of the best traditional Scottish inns perfect for an autumn getaway

There’s something special about staying in a traditional Scottish country inn – great food and drink, cozy accomodation and bags of unique character with the personal touch.

By David Hepburn
Friday, 7th October 2022, 11:29 am

Whether you’ve lived in Scotland for decades, or if it’s your first time visiting, there is guaranteed to be something new and interesting to explore.

And one of the thing that the country excels at is quality places to stay – and for those on a budget but still wanting to experience warm hospitality in a quirky setting, country inns are a great choice.

With this in mind, we thought we’d look at some of the finest on offer – most of which are available to book on www.booking.com.

Where will you visit next?

1. Brambles of Inveraray

Situated in the town of Inveraray, on the banks of beautiful Loch Fyne, Brambles boasts luxurious rooms alongside its bistro and bakery. It's only 10 minutes walk away from Inveraray Castle, which featured in TV's Downton Abbey.

2. Fletcher's Restaurant Bar & Rooms

Situated in Stirling, the accomodation at Fletcher's features a restaurant, free private parking, a bar and a shared lounge. A continental or a la carte breakfast is included at the inn which is around 35 minutes walk from the Wallace Monument.

3. Kilchrenan Inn

Set in Oban, 16.2 miles from Dunstaffnage Castle, The Kilchrenan Inn offers accommodation, a restaurant, free private parking, a bar and a garden.

4. The Clachan

The perfect base for exploring nearby Loch Lomond, the Clachan Inn offers a restaurant, bar, gardern and terrace for guests in the pretty village of Drymen.

