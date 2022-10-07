Best Scottish Inns 2022: Here are 13 of the best traditional Scottish inns perfect for an autumn getaway
There’s something special about staying in a traditional Scottish country inn – great food and drink, cozy accomodation and bags of unique character with the personal touch.
Whether you’ve lived in Scotland for decades, or if it’s your first time visiting, there is guaranteed to be something new and interesting to explore.
And one of the thing that the country excels at is quality places to stay – and for those on a budget but still wanting to experience warm hospitality in a quirky setting, country inns are a great choice.
With this in mind, we thought we’d look at some of the finest on offer – most of which are available to book on www.booking.com.
Where will you visit next?
Read more:
‘Tough’ year ahead for Scottish tourism amid Ukraine war jitters and cost of living crisis
Scots tourism expert wants campaign to attract more refugees and migrants to tackle ‘pressing need’ for workers