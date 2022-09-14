Best Island Hotels in Scotland: Here are 13 of the best Scottish island hotels to stay at on 13 different Scottish islands according to online reviewers
You don’t need to take a plane to have an amazing ‘overseas’ adventure – a boat or even a bridge is all that’s required to visit one of Scotland’s picturesque islands.
There are over 900 islands off the coast of Scotland, 88 of which are populated – with around 50 per cent of those having less than 100 people living on them.
Containing everything from perfect white sand beaches and jagged mountain ranges, to pristine lochs and some of the finest wildlife Scotland has to offer, every island has a different atmosphere and unique history.
From the remote St Kilda to the easily-accessed Arran, there’s an island for every occasion and they also contain some of the country’s finest hotels to enjoy.
Here are 13 of the best hotels according to reviewers on www.booking.com, each one on a different island, to stay at while on your adventures.
