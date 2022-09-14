News you can trust since 1817
A few of Scotland's finest island hotels.

Best Island Hotels in Scotland: Here are 13 of the best Scottish island hotels to stay at on 13 different Scottish islands according to online reviewers

You don’t need to take a plane to have an amazing ‘overseas’ adventure – a boat or even a bridge is all that’s required to visit one of Scotland’s picturesque islands.

By David Hepburn
Wednesday, 14th September 2022, 9:59 am

There are over 900 islands off the coast of Scotland, 88 of which are populated – with around 50 per cent of those having less than 100 people living on them.

Containing everything from perfect white sand beaches and jagged mountain ranges, to pristine lochs and some of the finest wildlife Scotland has to offer, every island has a different atmosphere and unique history.

From the remote St Kilda to the easily-accessed Arran, there’s an island for every occasion and they also contain some of the country’s finest hotels to enjoy.

Here are 13 of the best hotels according to reviewers on www.booking.com, each one on a different island, to stay at while on your adventures.

1. The Cuillin Hills Hotel

Set in 15 acres of private grounds on the island of Skye, the Cuillin Hills Hotel boasts spectacular views over Portree Bay to the Cuillin Mountain range, an award-winning restaurant and a wide range of whiskies behind the bar.

2. The Douglas Hotel

Occupying a prime spot on the Isle of Arran, the Douglas Hotel has panoramic views over Brodick Bay, just 10 minutes from the centre of Brodick.

3. The Bellachroy Hotel

The Bellachroy Hotel is the Isle of Mull's oldest inn, established in 1608 as a waypoint for drovers. Guests can enjoy views of Loch Cuin and Dervaig village from their rooms and the hotel is just eight miles from Tobermory and six miles from Calgary Bay.

4. The Royal Hotel

With views over Lews Castle, the historic Royal Hotel is located in the heart of Stornoway, on the Isle of Lewis, a couple of minute;s walk from both the pictureesque marina and the centre of town.

