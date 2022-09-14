There are over 900 islands off the coast of Scotland, 88 of which are populated – with around 50 per cent of those having less than 100 people living on them.

Containing everything from perfect white sand beaches and jagged mountain ranges, to pristine lochs and some of the finest wildlife Scotland has to offer, every island has a different atmosphere and unique history.

From the remote St Kilda to the easily-accessed Arran, there’s an island for every occasion and they also contain some of the country’s finest hotels to enjoy.

Here are 13 of the best hotels according to reviewers on www.booking.com, each one on a different island, to stay at while on your adventures.

1. The Cuillin Hills Hotel Set in 15 acres of private grounds on the island of Skye, the Cuillin Hills Hotel boasts spectacular views over Portree Bay to the Cuillin Mountain range, an award-winning restaurant and a wide range of whiskies behind the bar. Photo: www.booking.com Photo Sales

2. The Douglas Hotel Occupying a prime spot on the Isle of Arran, the Douglas Hotel has panoramic views over Brodick Bay, just 10 minutes from the centre of Brodick. Photo: www.booking.com Photo Sales

3. The Bellachroy Hotel The Bellachroy Hotel is the Isle of Mull's oldest inn, established in 1608 as a waypoint for drovers. Guests can enjoy views of Loch Cuin and Dervaig village from their rooms and the hotel is just eight miles from Tobermory and six miles from Calgary Bay. Photo: www.booking.com Photo Sales

4. The Royal Hotel With views over Lews Castle, the historic Royal Hotel is located in the heart of Stornoway, on the Isle of Lewis, a couple of minute;s walk from both the pictureesque marina and the centre of town. Photo: www.booking.com Photo Sales