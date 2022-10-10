Ukrainian railways boss tweets annoyance as Russian attacks cause 37 of his trains to run behind schedule

The Ukrainian train service has been key to helping people flee the conflict.

Alexander Kamyshin, chief executive of state-owned Ukrainian Railways, took to Twitter to express his regret that some of his network was not running on time due to the attacks.

"37 trains delay. Don’t like it,” he said.

His comments were met with incredulity from people across Europe, where widespread rail delays are a daily occurrence, that the Ukrainian network is running at all.

Ukraine, including capital Kyiv, came under heavy fire this morning in one of the most widespread attacks by Russia since the early days of the war.

In Scotland today, "a very limited number" of ScotRail services are operating on "a very limited number of routes" due to a strike by members of the RMT union over a pay dispute.

James Nelhams, a British service controller for rail company GWR, said: “Just 37 trains delayed despite a massive cruise missile volley is still a massive testament to the great work you’re doing keeping your country moving in dire circumstances. Keep fighting the good fight!”

Jon Hallins, from Sweden, said: “Sounds like an average Monday in Sweden, and we don't have anyone firing cruise missiles at us.”