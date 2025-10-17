There’s something new at this waterside spot

You may have noticed something shiny and new on the banks of Loch Leven.

It’s not a space craft, but the new Pinkfoot trailer, which has been serving food and coffee to locals and tourists, who may be taking the boat out to Loch Leven Castle to pay tribute to its former resident Mary, Queen of Scots.

This place has been opened by Kiran Fothergill - director of First Sight Estates Limited, who manage Kinross House Estates. We asked him to tell us more.

Who are the team behind Pinkfoot?

Pinkfoot is very much a small, close-knit team supported by a brilliant group of local people who care deeply about hospitality and great produce. We’re proud to be creating jobs in the area and to be part of the local economy. Everyone working here has a genuine enthusiasm for what we’re building. We want it to be a welcoming spot for locals and visitors to enjoy quality food and drink right on the edge of Loch Leven.

Why an Airstream trailer, and where did you find it?

The Airstream idea came from wanting something distinctive that felt both timeless and practical for the location. We had our trailer custom made to fit the needs of the cafe. It’s beautifully finished, modern, and designed to handle the Scottish weather. It’s a fun twist on the traditional cafe space and it allows us to blend seamlessly with the stunning surroundings of the loch.

How did you come up with the name?

Pinkfoot takes its name from the pink-footed geese that migrate to Loch Leven each year. It felt like the perfect nod to our environment as it’s something local, natural and memorable. The geese are a familiar sight around here, and they symbolise our connection to Kinross, a sense of place that is central to what we’re doing.

Tell us about your location

We’re based right next to what was formerly The Boathouse, on the edge of Loch Leven - also known locally as the Lochleven Boatyard. It’s an incredible spot with uninterrupted views of the water and the surrounding hills. The area has a calm, natural beauty, and we wanted Pinkfoot to complement that as a place that feels part of the landscape rather than imposed on it.

Did the area need something like this?

Absolutely. There’s been a real appetite for somewhere that offers good-quality food and coffee by the water. Although the Loch attracts walkers, cyclists, and families all year round, there hasn’t been a food and beverage offering on this stretch of the loch for a long time. The local community has been incredibly supportive, with people already telling us that they’re delighted to have somewhere to stop for a hot drink or a bite to eat here again.

Is it a strange time of year to be opening an outside café?

Maybe on paper, but it’s been a brilliant time to start. Autumn at Loch Leven is spectacular, the changing colours of the trees that surround us, the migrating and native birdlife and the peaceful atmosphere all make it a perfect setting for a cosy coffee or hot sandwich. We’ve had a busy start thanks to the October holidays, and the crisp weather just adds to the experience.

How do you stay warm working in the trailer?

The team is well prepared! We’ve got insulated, branded jackets, cosy jumpers, and even beanie hats featuring our pink-footed goose emblem. Practical, comfortable, and unmistakably Pinkfoot.

What are your signature dishes and drinks?

Our fried chicken sandwich has quickly become a favourite, it’s indulgent but well-balanced and really hits the spot. The sirloin steak sandwich is another standout, using high-quality beef from Aberdeenshire. We’re proud that everything we serve showcases great Scottish produce. On the drinks side, we’re working with Unorthodox Roasters for our coffee, which is roasted just up the road. It’s a brilliant partnership and their beans really complete the Pinkfoot experience.

What have been your bestsellers so far?

The fried chicken and steak sandwiches have been leading the way. Coffee has, unsurprisingly, been hugely popular too - it’s been lovely seeing people carrying our iconic pink cups around the loch.

Any future menu plans in the pipeline?

We’re taking on board all the feedback we’ve had so far and will look to make some tweaks in the coming months. It’s still early days, but we’re always thinking about what more we can do with seasonal produce and local ingredients. The goal is to keep things simple but exceptional. Food that feels comforting, made with care and rooted in Scotland’s best suppliers.

What has the feedback from customers been like so far?

The response has been fantastic. We’ve had a busy launch period during the October holidays, and there’s been a steady stream of returning faces ever since. Locals have told us how much they appreciate having something new in the area, and visitors have been positive with their comments about the setting and the food. It’s been a lovely mix of community support and curiosity from people passing through.

Why did you go with Unorthodox Roasters for your coffee? Any other Scottish suppliers?