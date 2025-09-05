The gorgeous East Lothian bakery that's opening in time for autumn

Contributed

There’s going to be a delicious smell wafting down the main street soon

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Forget fish and chips, there’s something about the sea air that makes you crave croissants.

It’s just as well, then, that No 10 Bakery is opening in the East Lothian town of Gullane.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This business, which is on the main thoroughfare at 10 Stanley Road, is owned by enterprising 21-year-old baker, Katya Eardley. She is planning to unlock the doors to her venture on September 11, with opening hours from Thursday to Sunday, 8am until 3pm.

We asked her to tell us a bit more about her business.

Tell us about your background in baking

I left school at 15 to pursue baking having found a passion for pastry whilst working at my mother’s bakery, The Riverside Bakehouse in Duns in the Scottish Borders, during lockdown. Although I had never had any formal training I worked tirelessly to perfect my recipes by researching techniques and trialling new methods. We worked together for two years but unfortunately the bakery was too rural and we made the decision to close due to the unpredictability of business during the winter months. Following this I moved to Edinburgh where I worked as a gelato chef and consequently a baker at Patina. I am incredibly grateful for the knowledge I gained through both of these jobs, however I still yearned for the creative freedom that comes with owning my own bakery and so I set my sights on one day opening the doors to my own place.

Contributed

Why did you choose Gullane for the bakery?

It was a complete coincidence that I found out the property was available, but as soon as I saw it I knew it was the one for me. Gullane has always had a fond spot in my heart, I have great memories of picking sea buckthorn there as a child and enjoying walks along the gorgeous beach. Since starting work on the bakery, I have also realised the amazing sense of community that this town has. I have felt such a strong welcome and I am incredibly grateful for all the kind messages and encouragement that I have received so far.

What will be on offer, and what are your signature bakes? Any savouries as well as sweets?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The main focus of my baking has always been Viennoiserie and so the menu will predominantly consist of pastries. The classics such as croissants and pain au chocolat will be on the menu all year round but we will also have a monthly menu of seasonal specials. These will include Danish pastries and the ever popular cruffin, with ingredients sourced from local producers. I aim to champion the incredible small businesses in our community. If you’re not one with a sweet tooth then, not to worry, as there will also be plenty of savoury pastries available. The monthly rotating menu will feature a savoury Danish as well as an escargot, so there will be a pastry for everyone. Alongside a wide selection of pastries there will be other sweet treats such as cakes and tarts as well as sourdough focaccia sandwiches, which will be on offer from midday.

What was in there before? What have you done to the property, and what look have you gone for?

The property has been home to many businesses, including an interior designer, chiropractor and a rug shop. I was very fortunate that the previous tenants were planning on opening it as a patisserie and so had begun some of the core work that I also required, such as bringing in three phase electricity. As it had never been used as a cafe or restaurant before we had to install a new kitchen in the back room of the property. This involved bringing in essential equipment such as ovens and a retarder prover. We also put in a partition in the front room as an area for pastry lamination, as that enables customers to watch part of the production process. I’ve gone for a minimalist look for the decor. The bakery features a lot of wood and small focus points of colour where I’ve used Farrow & Ball’s Marmelo.

Will it be takeaway only, or can people sit in, too?

Predominately the bakery will operate as a takeaway but there will be two small window tables for sitting in. I am very fortunate that Gullane has so many lovely parks and a stunning beach where people will be able to enjoy their pastries.

Are you excited about the opening, or nervous?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I am a healthy mix of both excited and nervous. I cannot wait to give back to the community that has given me such a warm welcome, but there will always be anxieties that come with opening a new business. I am just extremely grateful to be in a position where my job is my passion and am very excited to be baking for a living.

Who do you hope to attract to the bakery?

I am hoping that the bakery becomes a staple for the local community. I still remember all the regulars from The Riverside and look forward to building relationships like those. I would also love to see more people from further afield come to discover Gullane. The local businesses, such as the art gallery next door, as well as the beach and golf course, make for a perfect day out.

For more information and updates on Number 10 Bakery, follow them on Instagram @numbertenbakery

Advertisement Hide Ad