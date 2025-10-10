I spent a weekend at the elegant Scottish hotel that Conde Nast just rated the sixth best in the UK

Elliot Roberts

This place epitomises the phrase quiet luxury

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I don’t know how Newhall Mains has flown under my radar until now.

Only a few days after my weekend visit, this Black Isle destination was named sixth best hotel in the UK by the Conde Nast Traveller Readers’ Choice Awards 2025, so obviously everyone else knew about it already.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Still, the fact that it’s the only hotel in the UK to have its own private airfield probably hints at the clientele it very quietly attracts. This family business’s owner, Euan Ramsay, is a keen pilot, and they even have their own vintage plane named Bessy.

Indeed, this converted farm steading, with three cottages, two suites and a bedroom, is discreetly luxurious.

After checking in, and getting a relaxed tour of the stylish library and lounge, we’re taken to our Divine Suite.

Contributed

When there’s a wedding at this five-star destination, this is used as a bridal suite.

I can see why, as it has Marie Antoinette vibes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I even bag my own dressing room, complete with a canopied powder-pink velvet sofa and a gorgeously curvy Rococo table. I wish I could pack up this whole room and take it home. The boudoir is equally chi-chi, with blossom wallpaper, and an egg-shaped tub on a tiled plinth, while the bathroom has a huge shower and petitgrain-scented Bramley products.

The suite is spread across two floors, so downstairs, we have the living room, with wood-burning fire, and the kitchen has all the gadgetry you might need for a longer stay.

Whoever put together the mini bar has a sense of humour, as there are mini bottles of Buckfast, as well as more sophisticated treats including Glenshiel Chocolates, and their own bottled House Martini and Old Fashioneds. There are already glasses and ice-cubes in the freezer, should you wish to partake.

You can also drink these freshly made in their bar, where they whip up cocktails such as a Paper Plane, complete with orange zest garnish that’s been manipulated into the shape of a tiny aeroplane.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Elliot Roberts

As fast as food goes, at their theatrically high-ceilinged restaurant, the chef, Matt Heeley, has created a menu that features dishes such as a decadent hand rolled linguine, 24-month aged Parmesan and autumn truffle.

However, I’m most in my element at the Continental breakfast offering. Basically, it’s like getting the keys to an amazing deli, and being allowed to fill your boots.

They’ve got Great Glen Charcuterie, cheese from the local Connage dairy, juices, smoked salmon, seasonal fruits, yogurt, an amazing almond-heavy granola, with additional nuts and seeds to sprinkle on top, pastries, great bread, and more.

If you’re staying on-site, there are plenty of activities beyond eating.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Among other things, they do guided tours, whisky tastings, boat charters on the Cromarty close in their private rib, trips in the plane, or there’s a wood-fired Asado barbecue lunch that’s cooked every Sunday. Oops, I’m back to the subject of food again.

Jack Cairney

Alternatively, you could borrow some wheels from their fleet of bright green e-bikes.

However, we tested out their private sauna, which you can reserve for free hour-long sessions.

On the way to this attraction, wave to their resident Highland cows. There are currently two toffee-coloured calves in the field. Apparently, they didn’t know that the mothers were pregnant, when they were bought at market, and they ended up with two adorable bonus beefcakes appearing overnight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I do wonder what they must think, of the humans shrieking, as they take to the ice cold plunge pool that’s beside the sauna.

Beyond the hotel grounds, I had my first ever trip to Cromarty, which is an utterly gorgeous town. I spotted other Newhall Mains guests there, with the green electric bikes, so it’s obviously within cycling distance.

Among other things, this place boasts the excellently named restaurant Sutor Creek. It’s named after the mythical Sutor giants and the destination’s eponymous North Sutor and South Sutor headlands. The giants, who were named after the Old Scots word for shoemakers, would toss their boot-making tools across the water to each other.

The town also boasts a gallery, Fishertown Art & Ceramics, where their 16-year-old resident Jack Russell is waiting to greet customers, and gift shops including Ingrid’s House.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Down by the water, look out for a great little cafe, called The Last Splash.

After doing the rounds here, we headed to Fortrose, so we could drop in at bakery, Bakhoos, and take away a couple of their finest cakes.

We scoffed at these back in our lavish bridal suite.

Too many temptations. I’m getting more like a Sutor giant every day.

Newhall Mains by Dingwall, Balblair, Ross Shire, 01381 632032, www.newhall-mains.com) is open from April 1 to October 31, with cottages staying open during winter months at reduced rates. Cottages start from £600 per night, and bedrooms from £290.

Advertisement Hide Ad