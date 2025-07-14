Killing Eve actress looked chic with one of the Edinburgh firm’s bags.

The owners of a Scottish luxury accessories brand said they were “over the moon” to see actress Jodie Comer carrying one of their designer bags at Wimbledon.

Comer, who is best known for playing the antagonist Villanelle in the hit BBC series Killing Eve, looked effortlessly chic with Strathberry’s Mini Tote in Chestnut at Sunday's Men’s Singles Final between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner.

Leeanne Hundleby, Strathberry co-founder, told The Scotsman: “We were thrilled to see the wonderful Jodie Comer carrying Strathberry this weekend at the Wimbledon final.

“I was over the moon that she had chosen to carry our signature Mini Tote to the event, her look was styled so beautifully with our bag as the perfect accessory. It’s wonderful to have the support of such an amazing British actress during an iconic summer event.”

Comer, who also features in the film 28 Years Later alongside Ralph Fiennes and Aaron Taylor-Johnson, was just one of many A-list stars in attendance at Wimbledon over the weekend.

Princess Kate, Nicole Kidman, Matthew McConaughey and Henry Cavill were among the celebrities who attended the matches as the tournament wrapped up Saturday and Sunday.

Actresses Marisa Abela and Jessica Plummer were also seen with Strathberry at Wimbledon over the weekend.

Jodie Comer and Marisa Abela carrying Strathberry during the Wimbledon final on Sunday, and Jessica Plummer with Strathberry during the semi-final on Friday. | Images courtesy of Getty and Dave Benett

Strathberry was founded by husband-and-wife team Guy and Leeanne Hundleby in 2013 and has gone on to become one of Scotland's best known luxury brands.

In February, the firm opened a new Edinburgh store on Victoria Street. It is the second location for Strathberry in the capital, alongside its shop on Multrees Walk, which opened in 2020. The brand also operates shops in London and Shanghai.

As well as the aforementioned Jodie Comer, Strathberry's products have been worn by the likes of Katie Holmes and Meghan Markle.

In an interview with The Scotsman in March, Leeanne said: “We've been thrilled to see several celebrities showing their support for Strathberry. Actress Ayo Edebiri was spotted in New York City carrying her Charlotte Drawstring, while Jennifer Lopez showcased her Nano Tote on the red carpet during the promotion of her new film.