With a small chunk of the film set in the Scottish Highlands and Edinburgh hip hop group Young Fathers providing the film’s score 28 Years Later has a number of Scottish connections.
Following a group of survivors living on a remote island almost 30 years after the Rage virus first tore through Britain, 28 Years Later stars Jodie Comer and Bond-favourite Aaron Taylor-Johnson as parents Isla and Jamie, alongside newcomer Alfie Williams as their 12-year-old son Spike.
From Scottish actors such as Stuart McQuarrie and Robert Carlyle appearing in the earlier films to Young Fathers providing the soundtrack to 28 Years Later, here are all of the franchise’s connections with Scotland.
1. 28 Years Later scored by Scottish group Young Fathers
Mercury Prize-winning Young Fathers provided the score for 28 Years Later. The hip hop group made up of Alloysious Massaquoi, Kayus Bankole and Graham Hastings, who are from Edinburgh, were hand-picked by director Danny Boyle despite them having no experience working on film before. In an interview, Boyle shared that he would visit their studio in the Scottish capital which he describes as a “shed”.
| Getty Images
2. Stella Gonet plays Jenny in 28 Years Later
Scottish actress Stella Gonet appears in 28 Years Later as Jenny, a member of the island’s leadership council. Gonet is known for her theatre roles, as well as performances on both TV and film with credits including Holby City. | AFP via Getty Images
3. Ghazi Al Ruffai plays Jimmy Snake in 28 Years Later and its upcoming sequel
Having recently appeared in Lockerbie: A Search for Truth as Khaled Megrahi, Scottish-Bahraini actor Ghazi Al Ruffai appeared in 28 Years Later as Jimmy Snake, and he is set to reprise his role in the next instalment in the franchise, 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple which is due out in 2026 and has already been filmed.
| AFP via Getty Images
4. Emma Laird plays Jimmima in 28 Years Later and its upcoming sequel
Scottish-born actress Emma Laird also appears in 28 Years Later as Jimmima. Much like Al Al Ruffai, she will also appear in the next instalment of the series. Laird has previously appeared in shows such as Mayor of Kingston and films such as A Haunting in Venice and she will soon star in Scotland-set BBC drama Mint.
| AFP via Getty Images