4 . Emma Laird plays Jimmima in 28 Years Later and its upcoming sequel

Scottish-born actress Emma Laird also appears in 28 Years Later as Jimmima. Much like Al Al Ruffai, she will also appear in the next instalment of the series. Laird has previously appeared in shows such as Mayor of Kingston and films such as A Haunting in Venice and she will soon star in Scotland-set BBC drama Mint. | AFP via Getty Images