Danny Boyle chose Scottish group Young Fathers to score his new film 28 Years Later.
Danny Boyle chose Scottish group Young Fathers to score his new film 28 Years Later. | Getty Images

28 Years Later: From Danny Boyle to Young Fathers, all of the franchise's Scottish connections

Lauren Jack
By Lauren Jack

Search and Trends Writer

Published 23rd Jun 2025, 11:36 BST

Danny Boyle hand-picked the Scottish group to score 28 Years Later, despite them never having written music for a film before.

With a small chunk of the film set in the Scottish Highlands and Edinburgh hip hop group Young Fathers providing the film’s score 28 Years Later has a number of Scottish connections.

Directed by Danny Boyle, whose earliest films include the Scotland-set Shallow Grave and Trainspotting, the latest instalment of the post-apocalyptic franchise kicks off a new trilogy following the original 28 Days Later (2002) and its sequel 28 Weeks Later.

Following a group of survivors living on a remote island almost 30 years after the Rage virus first tore through Britain, 28 Years Later stars Jodie Comer and Bond-favourite Aaron Taylor-Johnson as parents Isla and Jamie, alongside newcomer Alfie Williams as their 12-year-old son Spike.

From Scottish actors such as Stuart McQuarrie and Robert Carlyle appearing in the earlier films to Young Fathers providing the soundtrack to 28 Years Later, here are all of the franchise’s connections with Scotland.

1. 28 Years Later scored by Scottish group Young Fathers

Mercury Prize-winning Young Fathers provided the score for 28 Years Later. The hip hop group made up of Alloysious Massaquoi, Kayus Bankole and Graham Hastings, who are from Edinburgh, were hand-picked by director Danny Boyle despite them having no experience working on film before. In an interview, Boyle shared that he would visit their studio in the Scottish capital which he describes as a “shed”. | Getty Images

2. Stella Gonet plays Jenny in 28 Years Later

Scottish actress Stella Gonet appears in 28 Years Later as Jenny, a member of the island’s leadership council. Gonet is known for her theatre roles, as well as performances on both TV and film with credits including Holby City. | AFP via Getty Images

3. Ghazi Al Ruffai plays Jimmy Snake in 28 Years Later and its upcoming sequel

Having recently appeared in Lockerbie: A Search for Truth as Khaled Megrahi, Scottish-Bahraini actor Ghazi Al Ruffai appeared in 28 Years Later as Jimmy Snake, and he is set to reprise his role in the next instalment in the franchise, 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple which is due out in 2026 and has already been filmed. | AFP via Getty Images

4. Emma Laird plays Jimmima in 28 Years Later and its upcoming sequel

Scottish-born actress Emma Laird also appears in 28 Years Later as Jimmima. Much like Al Al Ruffai, she will also appear in the next instalment of the series. Laird has previously appeared in shows such as Mayor of Kingston and films such as A Haunting in Venice and she will soon star in Scotland-set BBC drama Mint. | AFP via Getty Images

