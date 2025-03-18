Prima Facie Edinburgh Presale: Here's how to get tickets to the only Scottish dates of Jodie Comer play
One of the most critically-praised plays of recent years is set to tour the UK next year - with seven performances in Scotland.
Prima Facie is a one-person court drama starring Jodie Comer, who won both the Olivier and Tony Awards for best actress for her scintillating performance.
The actress, who shot to global fame playing sociopathic assassin Villanelle in the TV spy thriller Killing Eve, is now returning to the role one last time.
Here’s everything you need to know - including how to bag a ticket.
When is Prima Facie coming to Edinburgh?
Prima Facie will be on at Edinburgh’s Lyceum Theatre from February 3-7. There will be five evening performances at 7.30pm and two matinee performances at 3pm on Thursday, February 5, and Saturday, February 7.
Where else if Prima Facie going on tour?
The full UK and Ireland tour is as follows
- 23 to 24 January: Richmond Theatre, Richmond
- 27 to 31 January: Gaiety Theatre, Dublin
- 3 to 7 February: Royal Lyceum, Edinburgh
- 10 to 14 February: New Theatre, Cardiff
- 17 to 21 February: Grand Opera House, York
- 24 to 28 February: Theatre Royal, Bath
- 3 to 7 March: Marlowe Theatre, Canterbury
- 10 to 14 March: Birmingham Rep
- 17 to 21 March: Liverpool Playhouse
When do tickets for Prima Facie go on sale?
Tickets for Prima Facie will go on sale here at 10am on Wednesday, March 26.
Make sure you are registered with the Lyceum and signed into your account well before tickets go on sale to give yourself the best chance of success.
Are there any presales for Prima Facie?
Lyceum Patrons will have early access to tickets 24 hours earlier from 10am on Tuesday, March 25, here.
You can become a Patron here and it costs from £120 a year, which can be split into 12 £10 payments.
What is Prima Facie about?
Tessa is a young, brilliant barrister. She has worked her way up from working class origins to be at the top of her game; defending; cross examining and winning. An unexpected event forces her to confront the lines where the patriarchal power of the law, burden of proof and morals diverge.
Prima Facie takes us to the heart of where emotion and experience collide with the rules of the game.
What has Jodie Comer said about the Prima Facie tour?
On announcing the tour, star Jodie Comer said: “It is a huge privilege to return to Prima Facie for one last time and take this important play on tour across the UK and Ireland. The resonance of Suzie Miller’s writing, both in London and New York, exceeded anything we could have imagined.
“I’m so thrilled to have the opportunity to get the team back together and take the production to theatres around the country, including my hometown of Liverpool. On a personal note, I can’t think of a better finale to what has been such an incredible and deeply rewarding chapter in my life.”
What has Suzie Miller said about the Prima Facie tour?
Miller added: “I couldn’t be more thrilled about the Prima Facie 2026 tour; this play has already achieved more than we all could have dreamed, and Jodie’s commitment to the story reaching so many new venues and communities means more people can be part of the conversation, and the solution.”
