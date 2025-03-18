Jodie Comer won both an Olivier and a Tony for her performance in Prima Facie. | Getty Images

Tickets are sure to sell out quickly...

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One of the most critically-praised plays of recent years is set to tour the UK next year - with seven performances in Scotland.

Prima Facie is a one-person court drama starring Jodie Comer, who won both the Olivier and Tony Awards for best actress for her scintillating performance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The actress, who shot to global fame playing sociopathic assassin Villanelle in the TV spy thriller Killing Eve, is now returning to the role one last time.

Here’s everything you need to know - including how to bag a ticket.

When is Prima Facie coming to Edinburgh?

Prima Facie will be on at Edinburgh’s Lyceum Theatre from February 3-7. There will be five evening performances at 7.30pm and two matinee performances at 3pm on Thursday, February 5, and Saturday, February 7.

Where else if Prima Facie going on tour?

The full UK and Ireland tour is as follows

23 to 24 January: Richmond Theatre, Richmond

27 to 31 January: Gaiety Theatre, Dublin

3 to 7 February: Royal Lyceum, Edinburgh

10 to 14 February: New Theatre, Cardiff

17 to 21 February: Grand Opera House, York

24 to 28 February: Theatre Royal, Bath

3 to 7 March: Marlowe Theatre, Canterbury

10 to 14 March: Birmingham Rep

17 to 21 March: Liverpool Playhouse

When do tickets for Prima Facie go on sale?

Tickets for Prima Facie will go on sale here at 10am on Wednesday, March 26.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Make sure you are registered with the Lyceum and signed into your account well before tickets go on sale to give yourself the best chance of success.

Are there any presales for Prima Facie?

Lyceum Patrons will have early access to tickets 24 hours earlier from 10am on Tuesday, March 25, here.

You can become a Patron here and it costs from £120 a year, which can be split into 12 £10 payments.

What is Prima Facie about?

Tessa is a young, brilliant barrister. She has worked her way up from working class origins to be at the top of her game; defending; cross examining and winning. An unexpected event forces her to confront the lines where the patriarchal power of the law, burden of proof and morals diverge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Prima Facie takes us to the heart of where emotion and experience collide with the rules of the game.

What has Jodie Comer said about the Prima Facie tour?

On announcing the tour, star Jodie Comer said: “It is a huge privilege to return to Prima Facie for one last time and take this important play on tour across the UK and Ireland. The resonance of Suzie Miller’s writing, both in London and New York, exceeded anything we could have imagined.

“I’m so thrilled to have the opportunity to get the team back together and take the production to theatres around the country, including my hometown of Liverpool. On a personal note, I can’t think of a better finale to what has been such an incredible and deeply rewarding chapter in my life.”

What has Suzie Miller said about the Prima Facie tour?