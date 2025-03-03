Strathberry Victoria Street | Contributed

There have been a lot of changes on Edinburgh’s Old Town thoroughfare, Victoria Street, recently.

We’ve seen the addition of Blank Street Coffee, Knoops hot chocolate, Cubitts and now the Capital’s own luxury handbag brand, Strathberry.

They’ve opened a rather lovely boutique at number four, to join their other shop on Multrees Walk and Melville Street headquarters, plus two London stores.

We asked the owners, Leeanne and Guy Hundleby, to tell us more.

Why did you decide to open a shop on Victoria Street?

It’s steeped in Edinburgh’s history and is an iconic destination in the heart of the Old Town. It draws visitors from all over the world, and, as our roots are proudly and deeply linked to Edinburgh, we wanted to open a store here to connect with both locals and global visitors in a space that reflects the essence of our brand. The iconic architecture of Victoria Street aligns perfectly with our design ethos, and we’re thrilled to add another location in our hometown. It’s a special opening for us.

How does it compare to your other shops?

This new store really captures the essence of Strathberry in a way that’s both contemporary and connected to our Scottish roots. The Victoria Street location has a more intimate, relaxed feel - it's designed around the concept of the Strathberry Lounge, creating a welcoming home-like atmosphere. The Lounge is an extension of our Strathberry’s Townhouse in Edinburgh’s West End, creating a home away from home and a space for our customers to truly experience the brand in a setting that reflects our heritage, the artistry of our designs, and the craftsmanship that defines us.

What have you done to the interior?

When taking on this project, we wanted to transform it into a place that felt personal and inspiring. We’ve worked closely with DRAW Creative Design to incorporate both modern and traditional elements, to bring the brand’s story to life. It was important to us to preserve the essence of the building, maintaining existing architectural features, like the arch and period details. We reinstated a traditional Scottish cast-iron fireplace, sourced locally by Guy and myself at local salvage. It’s been a project of love and one we feel very proud of.

Which bags are most prominently displayed in the window?

For the opening, we are celebrating the art of craftsmanship with style scenes featuring miniature craftspeople working on our signature styles. Our bestselling Tote and Mosaic bags are placed within this small-scale world, creating moments where viewers can zoom in to see the artisans interacting with the bags, inviting passers-by to stop and explore the intricate details. It’s a creative display showcasing Strathberry’s passion for beautifully crafted designs handmade by our artisans in Spain - a real celebration of their skills.

Any other accessories on sale?

Alongside our bags, we have a curated selection of leather accessories, including wallets, purses and cardholders. We’ve also incorporated a bespoke personalisation area in-store where customers can customise their small leather accessories with embossing, or their bags by adding one of Strathberry’s own silk twill scarves, which the team can style on-site for a personal touch.

Is it important to have bricks and mortar shops, as well as a website?

Yes, having a physical store allows us to build personal relationships with our customers and give them the chance to experience the quality of our products in person. The Strathberry Lounge concept creates an atmosphere where people can connect with our brand in a meaningful way. While our website makes our products accessible worldwide, the in-person experience allows us to share our story, culture, and design philosophy more intimately. We love connecting with our customers and engaging with them in person in our space. Every time we spot someone carrying one of our designs on the street, especially in Edinburgh, it feels very special to us.

Which celebrities have been spotted wearing your bags most recently?

We've been thrilled to see several celebrities showing their support for Strathberry. Actress Ayo Edebiri was spotted in New York City carrying her Charlotte Drawstring this month, while Jennifer Lopez showcased her Nano Tote on the red carpet during the promotion of her new film. Zara Tindall is a wonderful fan of the brand and carried Strathberry on three recent occasions. We’re simply delighted to have so many stylish and inspiring women embracing the brand globally.

Tell us about the SS25 collection.

It’s inspired by the secret gardens and hidden treasures of our homeland, Scotland. The designs embrace clean lines with contemporary details, and the palette of soft blues with grey undertones nod to the elegant tones of Georgian New Town architecture and our Edinburgh townhouse. Celebrating Scotland and bringing the creativity and beauty that defines our country is really at the heart of what we do. We feel privileged to be able to tell this story to the world.

How important to you is it to celebrate your Scottish heritage?

From the materials we source to the designs we create, we always look to our heritage for inspiration, bringing a sense of heartfelt luxury and warmth, that is quintessentially Scottish. For example, the new store on Victoria Street is a celebration of the architectural beauty of Edinburgh. We wanted to work with local suppliers and artists to bring this space to life, sourcing locally where possible and giving back to the community. With this in mind, we commissioned local artist Hayley McCrirrick to create artwork inspired by the colour palettes of Strathberry’s signature styles and frame the piece with locally sourced Scottish oak - it’s a perfect addition to the store and we loved working with Hayley.

What are your all-time bestsellers?

The Mosaic bag has been our top seller since 2020 due to its elegant design and versatility. During the design process of the Mosaic range, combining functionality with elevated design and expert craftsmanship was a top priority. Personally, the Mosaic is an ideal bag for me, as it’s perfect for carrying a range of everyday essentials, without sacrificing on style.

What does the average woman want in a bag, and has that changed over the years?

