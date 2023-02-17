Treat yourself this summer with this amazing retreat where peace and quiet come as standard.

Lazybed and Batbox are two unique cabins secluded on a three-acre croft in the far north-western corner of the Highlands, near the rural coastal settlement of Inverkirkaig.

Both have amazing mountain and sea loch views, with white sand beaches a short trip away, and are the perfect setting to detox from digital life and immerse yourself in the beauty of nature.The unique cabins have been created from local, sustainably-sourced materials, including Douglas fir and natural sheep's wool insulation.Lazybed is a small, one bedroom house featuring a high, sloping ceiling, a cosy lounge with a TV, and a wood-burning stove to warm your evenings.

Water is heated by a mini Norwegian boiler system, and there's a downy kingsize bed (or twins if you require) to curl up in at night.Batbox is a light-filled, contemporary studio space, with an overhanging roof that inspired its name.Featuring a bespoke kitchen with a Dualit mini oven and a full-size larder fridge, you can snuggle up by the roaring Morso stove, in front of the flatscreen TV (there's no reception but there is a DVD player and a wide selection of films). There's also a comfy double bed to aid a sound night's sleep.Guests will arrive to find a welcome pack will be waiting for you, with a bottle good of wine, a mouth-watering snack, fresh-ground coffee, and a basket of logs.Both have spacious outdoor decks where you can sit and enjoy a drink, a snack, and spot the local wildlife, including bats, white-tailed eagles and mischievous badgers.

At night it’s a great sport for stargazing, far from light pollution, with even a chance to spot the Northern Lights if you’re really lucky.If you want to get out-and-about you can have a day at the beach, scale the picturesque peak of Cuilven, have a ramble along the River Kirkaig or enjoy the watersports available nearby.Lazybed and Batbox are available to rent at www.hostunusual.com.

