Staycation Scotland 2023: These two incredible eco-friendly cabins have jaw-dropping Highland views over mountains and lochs
Treat yourself this summer with this amazing retreat where peace and quiet come as standard.
Lazybed and Batbox are two unique cabins secluded on a three-acre croft in the far north-western corner of the Highlands, near the rural coastal settlement of Inverkirkaig.
Both have amazing mountain and sea loch views, with white sand beaches a short trip away, and are the perfect setting to detox from digital life and immerse yourself in the beauty of nature.The unique cabins have been created from local, sustainably-sourced materials, including Douglas fir and natural sheep's wool insulation.Lazybed is a small, one bedroom house featuring a high, sloping ceiling, a cosy lounge with a TV, and a wood-burning stove to warm your evenings.
Water is heated by a mini Norwegian boiler system, and there's a downy kingsize bed (or twins if you require) to curl up in at night.Batbox is a light-filled, contemporary studio space, with an overhanging roof that inspired its name.Featuring a bespoke kitchen with a Dualit mini oven and a full-size larder fridge, you can snuggle up by the roaring Morso stove, in front of the flatscreen TV (there's no reception but there is a DVD player and a wide selection of films). There's also a comfy double bed to aid a sound night's sleep.Guests will arrive to find a welcome pack will be waiting for you, with a bottle good of wine, a mouth-watering snack, fresh-ground coffee, and a basket of logs.Both have spacious outdoor decks where you can sit and enjoy a drink, a snack, and spot the local wildlife, including bats, white-tailed eagles and mischievous badgers.
At night it’s a great sport for stargazing, far from light pollution, with even a chance to spot the Northern Lights if you’re really lucky.If you want to get out-and-about you can have a day at the beach, scale the picturesque peak of Cuilven, have a ramble along the River Kirkaig or enjoy the watersports available nearby.Lazybed and Batbox are available to rent at www.hostunusual.com.
