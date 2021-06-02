Fancy escaping to a cosy log cabin in Scotland and relaxing in the hot tub? Of course you do.

Whether they’re up in the rugged Scottish Highlands, or beside a peaceful loch, there’s no better place for a relaxing Scottish staycation.

We’ve found a selection of the best ones currently available on booking.com.

1. The Hideaway Enjoy views over Lochinver Bay and the Assynt mountain range from your hottub at this charming lodge. The Hideaway has a wee patio with barbecue, garden, and terrace. Inside, it's a studio space with a large double bed, kitchenette, sofas and a luxurious bathroom with a large shower. Pets are allowed and there's free wifi. Photo: booking.com Buy photo

2. Sunset Retreat With Hot Tub This cute cabin resides in the coastal village of Carsethorn, not far from the English border. Sunset Retreat With Hot Tub has free parking, free wifi, and is moments away from a cosy village pub. It's a centrally heated 'garden room' for up to four people, with double bed, two singles, a shower room and kitchen facilities. Photo: booking.com Buy photo

3. Loch Lomond Waterfront Luxury Lodges On top of a hot tub, these lodges have access to a private beach, sun terrace, garden, and free wifi. Accommodating up to six people, with pet friendly options, Loch Lomond Waterfront Luxury Lodges are in the village of Balmaha, on the east side of the mighty loch. Photo: booking.com Buy photo

4. Loch Insh Chalets Loch Insh Chalets can be found in Kincraig, in the Cairngorms National Park. So expect extraordinary natural landscapes and plenty of outdoor sports provided by the activity centre - including windsurfing, kayaking, and even ski and snowboarding lessons. There are a number of sizes of chalets available, with some including a hot tub, and the centre has its own restaurant and bar. Photo: booking.com Buy photo